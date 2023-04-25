Check out the exclusive thoughts of Patrick Mullins on his five rides on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

15:40 Nikini

It’s a busy day as I have five rides which I’m delighted about. Nikini probably disappointed a bit at Cheltenham but I think the ground had gone for her. She’s a little, light filly and we left her off for the winter when the rain came. The ground looks like being on the slow side again on Tuesday but I think it will be better than it was at Cheltenham and on ratings she deserves to be bang there. I hope she’ll be in the first three and wouldn’t be surprised if she won, but if Night And Day brings her A -game then she should be very hard to beat. We haven’t made any secret of how much we think of her but she’s just been difficult to keep right and keep sound. She was disappointing at Fairyhouse but this is a drop in class and if back on form she will be the one to beat. 16:15 Diverge

I’m delighted to be back on Diverge. He ran a cracker to finish third in the Sky Bet Supreme where we rode him to run well. It was a big field so we dropped him in and got him settled. These horses that come off the Flat tend to race a bit free, they’re used to going a stride faster than say bumper horses or point-to-pointers. It’s a completely different type of race at Punchestown, there are only five runners and a lot less hustle and bustle and maybe atmosphere than at Cheltenham. That will help. We can ride him a bit differently here too. Il Etait Temps always drops out, you’d imagine No Looking Back will drop out, Found A Fifty has made it in the past but didn’t at Aintree so it will be interesting to see what he does, while Facile Vega can go off or settle in too. I’d imagine we’ll be somewhere in the first three, I wouldn’t be afraid to make it if there was an uncontested lead and I think we can get closer to Facile Vega. On what they do at home it will be very hard to beat him but being a smaller field straight away we’re sitting a couple of lengths closer to him. Facile Vega came out of Cheltenham really well. I rode him in work earlier in the week and he felt great and in all honesty I’d expect him to confirm the placings and finish the season on a high. 18:00 Predators Gold

I won the Land Rover bumper a long time ago on a horse called Moyle Park for Rich Ricci. I've chosen the wrong one it in many times since. One year I rode a horse for Nicky Henderson who finished last and Johnny Burke won it on one of ours, Very Much So, at 25/1. Jody won it on Adamantly Chosen recently too... These sales races are funny, a lot of these horses wouldn’t be running now but this is a 100,000 euro race they are qualified for and it’s hard to know what they’re going to do. I ride Predators Gold, a son of Masked Marvel for Gigginstown. He cost a bit of money at the sales and has a nice French pedigree but he’s one for the future. He’s a strong horse who will jump a fence and while I like what he’s doing at home, whatever he does on Tuesday he’ll improve on it. Jody rides Milo Lises for us. He has more of a Flat pedigree and is sharper type, probably more of the type who wins this race but I’ve gone for Predators Gold as there’s just something about him I like. He might not be the best horse on Tuesday but going forward he’s one to look forward to. I hope I’m on the right one but wouldn’t put my last fiver on it. 18:35 Sir Gerhard Sir Gerhard ran a really good race at Fairyhouse last time where he jumped super. We’d done a lot of schooling with him since Cheltenham so that was good. He improved for that. Did he not stay this trip in the Brown Advisory in March? Possibly, but there’s no graded two-and-a-half mile chases for novices at this meeting so our hand was forced a bit. The race in Fairyhouse was a hard one, it was soft ground and we went a good gallop and they were tired afterwards. That was going to be a question mark for Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard and James Du Berlais coming back after only 16 days. It’s hanging over them a little but if they can shrug it off they’ll go well. Another worry for Sir Gerhard is he’s disappointed here twice, both as a bumper horse and a novice hurdler. It’s going to be an interesting race to watch and Rachael Blackmore’s horse, Journey With Me, comes here fresh and that might just be the winning of the race. 19:45 Ninth Loch