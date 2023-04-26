18:30 Tullyhill

I've been second to A Dream To Share three times so we're having another go and this time I ride Tullyhill. I said before Cheltenham that I felt we might have been leaving two of our best bumper horses at home so this will reveal whether I was dreaming or not. I'm really looking forward to riding this horse.

Western Diego ran at Cheltenham but he'll need to settle a bit better than he did that day. Rath Gaul Boy was second to A Dream To Share last time out and is coming back off a layoff. But I'm very sweet on Tullyhill.

19:45 Fun Fun Fun

I'm pleased to be getting back on Fun Fun Fun. She was disappointing at Cheltenham, she just didn't seem to act at any stage of the race really. We know she's better than that and this is dropping back against mares.

If she runs up to form then she'll have a great chance but the one I'm worried about is Junta Marvel, the mount of Jodie Townend. I know Gavin Cromwell liked the horse Junta Marvel beat at Limerick last month so she must be pretty good.