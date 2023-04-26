Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Patrick Mullins on Sporting Life Plus

Patrick Mullins on his Punchestown Festival rides

By Sporting Life
09:24 · WED April 26, 2023

Check out the exclusive thoughts of Patrick Mullins on his latest rides at the Punchestown Festival.

18:30 Tullyhill

I've been second to A Dream To Share three times so we're having another go and this time I ride Tullyhill. I said before Cheltenham that I felt we might have been leaving two of our best bumper horses at home so this will reveal whether I was dreaming or not. I'm really looking forward to riding this horse.

Western Diego ran at Cheltenham but he'll need to settle a bit better than he did that day. Rath Gaul Boy was second to A Dream To Share last time out and is coming back off a layoff. But I'm very sweet on Tullyhill.

19:45 Fun Fun Fun

I'm pleased to be getting back on Fun Fun Fun. She was disappointing at Cheltenham, she just didn't seem to act at any stage of the race really. We know she's better than that and this is dropping back against mares.

If she runs up to form then she'll have a great chance but the one I'm worried about is Junta Marvel, the mount of Jodie Townend. I know Gavin Cromwell liked the horse Junta Marvel beat at Limerick last month so she must be pretty good.

Continue reading this article...

Sporting Life

Join for free!

Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING