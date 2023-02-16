Patrick Mullins joined the Get Stuck In team this week and spoke about the possibility of Haut En Couleurs being supplemented for the Ryanair Chase.

The Joe Donnelly-owned horse was given one Grade 1 entry for the Cheltenham Festival and that was in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, but Willie Mullins has been forced into shuffling his pack since the news that two-time winner Allaho has been ruled out of the Ryanair. Blue Lord is another possible from the Mullins yard for the Ryanair and he already has an entry, but Haut En Couleurs could be one from leftfield for the race if he runs well in the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park this Saturday. “Haut En Couleurs is in the Red Mills Chase so that could be a stepping stone for Cheltenham – he may be able to gain his supplementary fee in Gowran,” Mullins said on Get Stuck In.

