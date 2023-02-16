Patrick Mullins joined the Get Stuck In team this week and spoke about the possibility of Haut En Couleurs being supplemented for the Ryanair Chase.
The Joe Donnelly-owned horse was given one Grade 1 entry for the Cheltenham Festival and that was in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, but Willie Mullins has been forced into shuffling his pack since the news that two-time winner Allaho has been ruled out of the Ryanair.
Blue Lord is another possible from the Mullins yard for the Ryanair and he already has an entry, but Haut En Couleurs could be one from leftfield for the race if he runs well in the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park this Saturday.
“Haut En Couleurs is in the Red Mills Chase so that could be a stepping stone for Cheltenham – he may be able to gain his supplementary fee in Gowran,” Mullins said on Get Stuck In.
“Paul [Townend] schooled him this [Wednesday] morning and all is well with him. He could be one to step up to it [the Ryanair]. He’s a six-year-old, improving, he does have to improve but he is improving. We have reinforcements there but not having Allaho, he was the captain of the team really.”
Patrick also talks in glowing terms of bumper prospect Iris Emery on the Gowran card, while talking up the possibility of blinkers being applied to Billaway at the Cheltenham Festival following his Naas win – even if Willie isn’t a fan of the headgear.
Nicky Henderson and Daryl Jacob also join Ben Linfoot, Dan Barber and Martin Dixon on this week’s show, which you can watch in its entirety on our YouTube channel or by clicking the button above.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.