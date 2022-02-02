In this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, Patrick Mullins purrs over the chasing debut of Galopin Des Champs as he discusses the Closutton big guns ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival.

The six-year-old was so impressive on his chasing debut he’s odds-on across the board for the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase on Sunday with Sky Bet going 2/5. “It was the most breath-taking performance over Christmas,” Mullins said. “He looks to really really enjoy fencing. It was a pleasure to watch and Paul [Townend] was doing a lot of smiling coming back in. “This will tell us whether the first impressions were true or not, but it looks like he could be even better than we thought he might be at the start of the season. “It’s a major race and taking on the likes of Master McShee and Fury Road, he’s going to have to be every bit as good as we think he is, but it will be fascinating to find out.”

Another likely odds-on favourite for the Mullins team is Chacun Pour Soi in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on Sunday. He’s going for a third successive win in the race but does so on the back of a rare below-par performance in the Tingle Creek last time out. Mullins said: “We’re really looking forward to getting him back on track. “In the Tingle Creek he didn’t jump like he could but he didn’t feel like he could and I was happy that something eventually would come to light because I was gobsmacked there was nothing obvious after the race. “We gave him a few easy weeks, he didn’t miss a huge amount of time. It won’t be a walkover, Greaneteen is coming over, he’s obviously won the Tingle Creek and finished second to Shishkin so it’s a fair level of form. “But I don’t need to tell you what we think of Chacun Pour Soi. We think he’s a superstar and as good as any of the two-milers we’ve ever had. “He’s a horse that often needs a run and we’d be confident that he’ll be back to his best.”

Patrick Mullins is a new regular voice on the racing podcast