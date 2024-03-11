Patrick Mullins on Cheltenham Festival rides

Patrick Mullins guides us through his rides on the first two days of the Cheltenham Festival.
It’s obviously a big ask making his yard debut and seasonal debut in the Sky Bet Supreme, but he’s gone around in France twice and has done lots of work and lots of schooling.
We didn’t get him out before Cheltenham unfortunately but feel if we’d got him out in a maiden hurdle he’d have won impressively and would have been coming here anyway so we’re letting him take his chance.
His work suggests he has the ability to be in this race but I’d imagine with the preparation he’s had we’ll be riding him to run well to some degree and sneak into a top four place. The fact he’s coming here tells you all you need to know about what we think of him in terms of ability though.
She's travelled over in one piece this year thankfully, obviously last year she had some issues. So that’s a good start to her week and I’m really looking forward to riding her. There’s no pressure, Lossimouth is the hot favourite. She’s a flat-bred mare who started her career in France and I didn’t expect her to improve a huge amount from four to five.
Now obviously her performance at Cheltenham suggested she has but maybe that race fell apart a bit? We have a bit of hope and my mare’s pedigree suggests two-and-a-half miles won’t be a problem and the ground will be on the soft side.
We’ll ride her pretty handy and try not to let it turn into a sprint like it did last year. There’s a few in there who will hopefully set an even gallop – if it’s slow it will play into Lossiemouth’s hands. I feel we have a good chance. Ashroe Diamond has only been beaten by proper Grade One geldings in her career so far and I’m hoping we can cause an upset.
I rode him out on Monday morning and he feels really good. We’ve put a hood on him because he got pretty wound up here last year. He’s going to have to settle, that’s so important in this race. I’m not in love with the preparation he’s had, two small field races where he didn’t really learn anything other than popping away in front.
We came here with Carefully Selected with a similar preparation before and he ran a little bit keen. You drop them in here when they’ve been ridden positively before and there can be chinks in that but he has the ability and is a far superior chaser than he was a hurdler.
However, Corbetts Cross sets the standard in terms of form. He was going to be bang there with Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett last year, was second in a Grade One behind Grangeclare West and I like the way they’ve done his prep.
He’s been dropped in, getting settled and while his last run didn’t go according to plan, for me he’s the one to beat but if I get Embassy Gardens settled, into a rhythm and jumping, we’ll give him plenty to think about.
A horse I adore. He’s a fine, big, long-striding, scopey horse who travels very strongly. Look, he's been worried out of it a couple of times but by very good horses in Firefox and Readin Tommy Wrong and I think this tighter track might just suit him.
I think we’ll ride him a little differently too, hold onto him and get a bit of a lead, and try and be coming at the finish rather than fading. Ballyburn is probably going to be very difficult to beat and Predators Gold is a horse I’d take very seriously too over this trip, track and ground.
We all think Ballyburn will be very hard to beat but if there is a chink in him somewhere, my fellow will be there trying to take advantage. As we’ve seen before some very good horses have been beaten in this race, including Denman.
He was learning on the job at Punchestown after Willie decided late he was a cross-country horse. He schooled well since but we were hoping to come over and school on the Cheltenham cross-country track and they said it was too heavy then we were hoping to school him this week but then again they said it was to too heavy to do it.
He’s not had a jump over the fences which is a little annoying but I’d imagine if he can jump around and be in the top four that would be great. It’s a prep for the Grand National essentially and I’m looking forward to riding him – whether I’m looking forward to the race is another thing though!
It was a difficult decision to make over who to ride in the bumper. I don’t think there’s a lot between a few of ours. Some people say if that’s the case you won’t win the race but I don’t believe that, I think there’s a few there who could be very competitive.
For me Jasmin is the smallest, slightest one among ours, he wouldn’t catch your eye at all, but his performance at Naas was clearly very eye-catching. The horse who finished second to him has been beaten similar distances both before and since so its hard to know where the the form stands but what I liked is when I had a look under the bonnet in the final furlong he put his head down and was very professional. I’ve rolled the dice with him.
Cantico would be my second choice. He works very well and settles very well which is a big advantage in this race. You Oughta Know is going to be very solid, Argento Boy could be like his brother Brier Hill, but I have to give a mention to Jody Townend on Fleur Au Fesil. She’s surprised us twice and there's no better woman that Jody to cause an upset.