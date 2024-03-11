Patrick Mullins on Cheltenham Festival rides

Tuesday rides

SUPERSUNDAE

It’s obviously a big ask making his yard debut and seasonal debut in the Sky Bet Supreme, but he’s gone around in France twice and has done lots of work and lots of schooling.

We didn’t get him out before Cheltenham unfortunately but feel if we’d got him out in a maiden hurdle he’d have won impressively and would have been coming here anyway so we’re letting him take his chance.

His work suggests he has the ability to be in this race but I’d imagine with the preparation he’s had we’ll be riding him to run well to some degree and sneak into a top four place. The fact he’s coming here tells you all you need to know about what we think of him in terms of ability though.

ASHROE DIAMOND

She's travelled over in one piece this year thankfully, obviously last year she had some issues. So that’s a good start to her week and I’m really looking forward to riding her. There’s no pressure, Lossimouth is the hot favourite. She’s a flat-bred mare who started her career in France and I didn’t expect her to improve a huge amount from four to five.

Now obviously her performance at Cheltenham suggested she has but maybe that race fell apart a bit? We have a bit of hope and my mare’s pedigree suggests two-and-a-half miles won’t be a problem and the ground will be on the soft side.

We’ll ride her pretty handy and try not to let it turn into a sprint like it did last year. There’s a few in there who will hopefully set an even gallop – if it’s slow it will play into Lossiemouth’s hands. I feel we have a good chance. Ashroe Diamond has only been beaten by proper Grade One geldings in her career so far and I’m hoping we can cause an upset.

EMBASSY GARDENS

I rode him out on Monday morning and he feels really good. We’ve put a hood on him because he got pretty wound up here last year. He’s going to have to settle, that’s so important in this race. I’m not in love with the preparation he’s had, two small field races where he didn’t really learn anything other than popping away in front.

We came here with Carefully Selected with a similar preparation before and he ran a little bit keen. You drop them in here when they’ve been ridden positively before and there can be chinks in that but he has the ability and is a far superior chaser than he was a hurdler.

However, Corbetts Cross sets the standard in terms of form. He was going to be bang there with Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett last year, was second in a Grade One behind Grangeclare West and I like the way they’ve done his prep.

He’s been dropped in, getting settled and while his last run didn’t go according to plan, for me he’s the one to beat but if I get Embassy Gardens settled, into a rhythm and jumping, we’ll give him plenty to think about.