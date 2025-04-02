Patrick Mullins on Aintree highlights including Gaelic Warrior and Lossiemouth versus Constitution Hill

Patrick Mullins has no shortage of faith in Gaelic Warrior ahead of Thursday’s Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase at Aintree.

The leading amateur rider, son and assistant to champion trainer Willie Mullins, will be reunited with the mercurial chaser as he steps back up to three miles for the first time since his novice hurdling days. Gaelic Warrior skipped the Cheltenham Festival having not been pleasing in his homework at the time but Mullins reports the seven-year-old to be ready for his latest assignment on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival. He told Sporting Life: “This season hasn't gone to plan. I mean, he was obviously a little held up at the start of the season but he had a satisfactory comeback run at Christmas, and then disappointed at the DRF, which he did last year as well.

“We weren't happy to send him to Cheltenham, his work just wasn't quite good enough, and obviously Paul (Townend) has chosen Embassy Gardens. Embassy Gardens is working very well, but he always does work very well, so I'm delighted to pick up the ride and get back on Gaelic Warrior. “He won a three-mile Grade One novice hurdle in Punchestown on good ground. I think, over two miles, he needs heavy ground to be at his best, but I think up in trip at three miles, good ground is fine. “It's obviously left-handed, and he doesn't seem to be quite as consistent left-handed. Obviously, he won the Arkle, but he does seem to be more at ease going right-handed. “So, there are plenty of question marks, but I just think it's a very competitive race as well. I mean there’s Grey Dawning and Spillane’s Tower. But I think if we can get Gaelic Warrior into a rhythm, get him settled. It's going to be hard as he's been chasing Solness around over two miles and now he’s going to have to go two strides slower, so hopefully he'll settle and jump appropriately. As I say, there are question marks, but I'm delighted to be on him, and I have huge faith in this horse, so I think he can do it anyway.”

