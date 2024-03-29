Patrick Mullins on Aintree Grand National Festival rides

We're not sending any of the Cheltenham winners to Aintree but Willie does have half an eye on the title in Britain now and if we were to win the National on Saturday then it could become interesting and the team for Liverpool is pretty strong.

I'm riding Annamix in the Foxhunters' on Thursday and he ran well when third in the Topham a couple of years ago. He was the only horse in the first six to carry more than 11 stone that day so it was a huge run.

That's why I was always keen to try and get him for the Foxhunters' when he was qualified for it. This year Willie and Rich (Ricci) were happy to leave him but I managed to get a couple of friends from school to buy into him and we snuck him back in to the yard around Christmas time without telling Willie so hopefully it all works out!

I'd have always said that very soft ground didn't suit him but he won on it at Gowran last time. He has to have a big chance, I think his jumping is alright - he's very brave and he likes to let fly at his fences. The fact he's been around there and handled it does give me confidence.

My other Thursday mount is Baby Kate on the mares' bumper and she's felt good lately. A bunch of friends, local guys, have her leased. She won in Cheltenham in November and the form has worked out OK since. We had her declared for the DRF but she had a little setback and we decided to skip Cheltenham and come straight to her.

Her dam Augusta Kate was second in this race a few years back so she's got a bit if family business to settle. She's not a quick mare but she stays very well and I'm really looking forward to riding her. There's a lot in her favour.

Our other highlights on day one including Kargese and I think this track will suit her, she's got a high cruising speed. The one thing I'd be a little concerned about is that she can get quite hot but she'll have a hood on and I'd be watching her quite closely.

I like the chances of Impaire Et Passe too - if he runs to his form in the Aintree Hurdle, I think he wins. His run against Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace is the best form on offer in this race. The ground or the trip won't be a problem.