Patrick Mullins Dublin Racing Festival Sunday preview

He rode last year's Arkle winner on his belated reappearance at this track over Christmas and while no match for Solness that day, he feels the seven-year-old will be a completely different proposition at the weekend.

“I’m expecting to see huge improvement. We made no secret he’d had a setback earlier in the season and I think this fella blew up after the fourth last that day and he’s going to come on considerably for the run," he told Sporting Life.

“With him the softer the ground the better, Solness is there again but with a run under our fella’s belt you wouldn’t have to be riding him as conservatively and could bang him out on Solness’ tail. And a strongly-run two miles is really what Gaelic Warrior wants. I think Solness being there is a positive for him.

“El Fabiolo makes his return. It’s not an ideal race to have your seasonal debut in and I’d imagine like Gaelic Warrior at Christmas, he’s going to come on for the run but a strongly-run two miles is what he wants as well. He’s a big ride for JJ Slevin and there’s Marine Nationale in there as well. It’s a real tinderbox of a race but on this day anyhow, everything should be set up for Gaelic Warrior.”

And what of State Man v Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle?

“It should be a cracker, two proper horses going head-to-head. Paul has opted to stay with State Man, he is the Champion Hurdle winner and has only had one bad run in his life. I think you should always forgive any horse one bad run and a few of ours were probably performing below-par at Christmas.

“He sets the standard and while he has to give seven pounds away, that’s the way it is for geldings against mares. Lossiemouth has to step up to his form, she wasn’t at her best at Kempton behind Constitution Hill.

“She couldn’t lay up with Lump Sum that day which for me says she wasn’t at her best rather than can’t go at that speed. Regardless of that, the ground and track will be far more galloping on Sunday which will suit her a lot better.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see what tactics are employed. Who goes forward, who takes a lead? That will be interesting but as I said State Man is the Champion Hurdler and the mare has to get by him.”