Patrick Mullins Dublin Racing Festival Sunday preview

Patrick Mullins expects Gaelic Warrior to be back to his brilliant best in Sunday's Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.
He rode last year's Arkle winner on his belated reappearance at this track over Christmas and while no match for Solness that day, he feels the seven-year-old will be a completely different proposition at the weekend.
“I’m expecting to see huge improvement. We made no secret he’d had a setback earlier in the season and I think this fella blew up after the fourth last that day and he’s going to come on considerably for the run," he told Sporting Life.
“With him the softer the ground the better, Solness is there again but with a run under our fella’s belt you wouldn’t have to be riding him as conservatively and could bang him out on Solness’ tail. And a strongly-run two miles is really what Gaelic Warrior wants. I think Solness being there is a positive for him.
“El Fabiolo makes his return. It’s not an ideal race to have your seasonal debut in and I’d imagine like Gaelic Warrior at Christmas, he’s going to come on for the run but a strongly-run two miles is what he wants as well. He’s a big ride for JJ Slevin and there’s Marine Nationale in there as well. It’s a real tinderbox of a race but on this day anyhow, everything should be set up for Gaelic Warrior.”
And what of State Man v Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle?
“It should be a cracker, two proper horses going head-to-head. Paul has opted to stay with State Man, he is the Champion Hurdle winner and has only had one bad run in his life. I think you should always forgive any horse one bad run and a few of ours were probably performing below-par at Christmas.
“He sets the standard and while he has to give seven pounds away, that’s the way it is for geldings against mares. Lossiemouth has to step up to his form, she wasn’t at her best at Kempton behind Constitution Hill.
“She couldn’t lay up with Lump Sum that day which for me says she wasn’t at her best rather than can’t go at that speed. Regardless of that, the ground and track will be far more galloping on Sunday which will suit her a lot better.
“It’s going to be fascinating to see what tactics are employed. Who goes forward, who takes a lead? That will be interesting but as I said State Man is the Champion Hurdler and the mare has to get by him.”
There's also the small matter of Ballyburn and Impaire Et Passe clashing in the Labrokes Novice Chase.
“It’s a fantastic race and don’t forget Champ Kiely in there as well and Gordon has a Grade One winner in it," Mullins said.
“Look we rolled the dice with Ballyburn at Christmas to see if he was going to be an Arkle horse and we got an emphatic answer. He jumps well but not quickly enough to be a real speedster over fences.
“His pedigree doesn’t suggest he is either and I think he’s learned an awful lot from that. Paul (Townend) schooled him earlier in the week, I schooled him on Friday morning and he jumped well but again like a horse who wants a trip. He’s not electric and fast, and I think that’s going to be a help to him when it comes to settling.
“He’s a horse who can be on the bridle and carry his head low and jumping fences will bring his head up and settle him better. Paul has gone for him and he’s the one to beat but Impaire Et Passe is a Grade One winner, a Cheltenham Festival winner, and was very good down in Limerick over Christmas.
“You’d probably prefer his racing preparation to Ballyburn’s so that's going to be a fascinating duel and Champ Kiely is a Grade One winner over hurdles too. He missed a year and has only had one run over fences but was very good and they are three top flight winners alongside the likes of Croke Park and it’s a very good race, I’d imagine as good a race if not better than anything at Cheltenham.”
Mullins had a tough choice to make over who to ride in the closing Coolmore N.H. Sires Luxembourg Irish EBF Mares I.N.H. Flat Race and it's a horse from outside the stable he fears most.
“I’ve chosen Future Prospect in what is probably the deepest race of the weekend, it’s always a fantastic race. It was a difficult decision but she won very well at Fairyhouse on decent ground on the inside track," he said.
“I think we probably got a few easy lengths out of the gate and might be slightly flattered by the bare performance but her work at home is good and I think she’s a lot more relaxed since that first run. This is a race you have to settle in.
“Bambino Fever is a big, strong, masculine mare who powered through the soft ground to win at Punchestown and I think that type of horse has a great chance on Sunday in a stamina race. She’s going to be very dangerous.
“Blue Velvet is a mare who doesn’t do too much at home but I think this race will suit her, she’ll be doing her best work at the finish. Cameletta Vega has an awful lot of ability but has just let me down the last twice so I’ve opted against her this day. It would be no surprise if she were to win but I just have a question mark against her at the moment.
“Declan Queally’s filly Carrigmoornaspruce was electric at Leopardstown at Christmas, the turn of foot she showed was impressive, but this is a different type of race on very different ground. I won on Amen Kate for Tom Cooper at Listowel. She’s out of Augusta Kate and gave me a huge feel that day and I think whatever beats her will win it.”
