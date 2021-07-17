Saeed bin Suroor plots patient rise for Real World

An eye-catching winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in June, Real World then stepped up in trip and class at Newbury to win a Listed race.

His rating of 116 puts him hot on the heels of the best around, although the Godolphin trainer is happy to take a steady approach.

“We’ll look for a Group Three for him next – he’s progressing,” said Bin Suroor.

“He was keen early on (over 10 furlongs at Newbury), but still finished well. He’s doing well and came out of his last race well – I’m happy with him.

“We’ll look after him, because he’s a horse with a big future now. He’s rated 116, he’s very good. He’ll be in some big races in the future.

“He ran in Dubai this year, and finished second and third on dirt, so he handles it. After he’s finished here, he’ll go back out to Dubai in the winter.

“Physically he’s better than before. He might be one for the World Cup – we’ll see.

“I don’t think we’ll go over a mile and a half, because he’s showing more speed now, (so) I think we’ll keep him to a mile and a mile and a quarter. We’ll see in Dubai if we want to try him over further.”