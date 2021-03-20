Pasvolsky strikes for Gordon Saturday Kempton PArk review

Gordon was elated that minutes earlier his Reallyradical had provided 93-year-old owner Betty Chantler with her first ever winner in the handicap chase at Fontwell.

He said: “While I’m delighted that Pasvolsky has won here, what can you say about Betty, experiencing her first winner into her nineties?

“We came here thinking we might be in the four, because it looked a competitive little race – but the way he’s won, I have to hope he hasn’t blown his handicap mark.

“The plan was to go on for the Final at Sandown, but we’ll have to see.”

The Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase turned into a battle between the only two hold-up horses in the field, with Onthefrontfoot beating fellow 6-1 shot Eskendash by a length under Jonathan Burke.

The jockey was full of praise for the Donald McCain-trained winner, and said: “He can operate, and it was quite a thrill once he’d negotiated the first three.

“He’s a horse that knows his limits, and his run at Ludlow was a massive education for him. He enjoys his racing and jumping, and is a typical Donald McCain type.”