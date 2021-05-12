Passion returns for Middleton mission at York

The Galileo filly, who contested a string of Group contests last season, is stepping down in trip on Thursday to a mile and two and a half furlongs before potentially returning to longer distances.

O’Brien reports the four-year-old to be in good form for her seasonal return.

“She was very consistent last year and seems in good form, but she’s just ready to start,” he said.

“She’s versatile regarding trip, but I imagine as the season goes on she’ll be stepping back up. A mile and a half is probably her best trip.

“She’s got to start somewhere, and this looked the right race for her.”

Roger Varian’s Cabaletta also returns after spending much of her three-year-old campaign running over distances of a mile and half and a mile and six furlongs.

“She’s in great form and has been training really well,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“She’s a filly who stays a mile and a half. But she’s not short of pace, and her runs over 10 furlongs as a three-year-old were very good.

“I think this is a lovely race to start her season off in – and I would expect her to run well.”

Jessica Harrington is represented by Silence Please, who travels to England for the first time after ending last season with a second-placed run over a mile and a half at Leopardstown.

“She’s going over for her first run of the year – we’re very happy with her at home, and there’s an opportunity for her there,” said Harrington.

“She has won over the trip before – she won a Listed race over this trip, and the ground will suit very well if it keeps good.”

Sir Michael Stoute’s Queen Power heads the market, having been narrowly beaten in the Group Two Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on her first run of the year, with Ralph Beckett’s Chamade and Mark Johnston’s Freyja also entered.