ParisLongchamp Sunday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Sunday's other big-race action at ParisLongchamp.

1.15 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Adrian Keatley’s Ballymount Boy, second in both the Richmond Stakes and Acomb Stakes since opening his account at Hamilton, bids to return to winning ways in this Group One contest. “He deserves to take his place in the field and we’ve been happy with him at home,” said Keatley. “He’s had a nice bit of time between this and his last run, he is in great form and we’re happy with him. We feel this could be his turn to get his head in front. Hopefully it will be on Sunday and these are the places you want to be.” Richard Hannon’s Rosallion saw his bubble burst in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, but Richard Hannon is hoping the prospect of better ground on the Bois de Boulogne can see his charge return to the form of his destructive earlier outings. “It looks like it’s going to be fast ground out there which will be much more to his liking,” said Hannon. “We were very disappointed at Doncaster and we hope he is going to show what he can really do. They went very slow at Doncaster and he just didn’t look like the horse we saw at Ascot or we’ve seen at home, so hopefully we will see him in a much better light.”

Rosallion leaves his rivals trailing at Ascot

Another hoping to show off his star potential is Brian Meehan’s Jayarebe who looked to possess a real touch of class when scoring at Newmarket on debut and is now thrown straight in at the deep end. Meehan said: “I think he’s really smart and he’s came out of his last race really well. His work has been good and he does things really easily. I thought it was a good performance at Newmarket and he beat some really nice horses. He could have gone to the Royal Lodge, but I figured we would go straight to a Group One.” Aidan O’Brien is no stranger to success in this and saddles both Henry Adams and Unquestionable, who is the choice of Ryan Moore. The latter has solely campaigned at six furlongs, but after brave performances in defeat, is now upped in trip. “He ran at the Curragh last time over six furlongs, he hasn’t stepped up to seven yet,” said O’Brien. “We think it’s going to suit him, stepping up to seven, and he’s been in good form since then.” 1.50 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches O’Brien also has a strong hand in the other two-year-old contest on the card, the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, where he saddles Opera Singer. The Ballydoyle handler has won this event four times in the past and could become the joint-most successful trainer in the race if his talented daughter of Justify backs up her ruthless display on the Curragh recently when winning a Group Three by six and a half lengths. O’Brien said: “She won a Group race at the Curragh last time over a mile, we think this race will really suit her. She’s a Justify filly and we’re really happy with her since.” Karl Burke’s Darnation arrives with a growing reputation having claimed both the Prestige Stakes and May Hill Stakes in the manner of a top-class operator, while Frankie Dettori will don famous silks when he gets the leg-up aboard Meehan’s recent Sandown scorer Extraordinaire. “She will appreciate the mile at Longchamp on Sunday and the ground should be nice for as well,” said her trainer. "She’s a really nice filly who did well at Sandown last time and the form is working out well.”

Darnation lands the May Hill

3.50 Prix de l'Opera Longines Rogue Millennium will bid to give connections another day to remember when she lines up for the Prix de l’Opera Longines. The Dubawi filly made dreams come true when landing the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for trainer Tom Clover and owners The Rogues Gallery at Royal Ascot in June and ran a brilliant race to finish second to Tahiyra in the Group One Matron Stakes at Leopardstown when last seen. She now heads to France for the third time this season after a course and distance effort in Prix Allez France in April, where she finished third behind India and Mqse De Sevigne. The former has won since in a German Group One and the latter has landed two French contests at the same grade, form that bodes incredibly well for Rogue Millennium’s return to both the track and the trip. Clover said: “Rogue Millennium is in stall eight and she seems in really good form. Fingers crossed she can go well, that was a lovely run behind Tahiyra in the Matron and I’m looking forward to seeing her back up to 10 furlongs.” Of her prior trip to Longchamp he added: “It’s strong form I’d say, Mqse De Sevigne has won two Group Ones and India won again about a week ago. This is a step up from that but I am excited to see her go further and run over 10 furlongs again.”

Blue Rose Cen wins the Prix de Diane

A key rival is Christopher Head’s Blue Rose Cen, winner of a string of Group races earlier in the term as she took both the French 1000 Guineas and Oaks. Beaten in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, she was also out of luck when tried at a mile and a half in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp. She now reverts to a mile and a quarter for what is likely to be the final race of her campaign.She’s running in the Opera and I think that’s pretty much going to be the end of the season for her,” Head said. She’s going back to the 2,000 (metres), she’s a very interesting filly. She has had a tremendous season and we can’t wait to see her on the Arc de Triomphe weekend.” Aidan O’Brien will be represented in the race by Jackie Oh, a Galileo filly last seen finishing second to Lumiere Rock in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh. The trainer said: “She was second at the Curragh last time, if any ease in the ground comes that will suit her. We thought that she was a little bit unlucky, she got back a little bit, but we’re looking forward to this race. She has form on better ground, but her performance would probably be a little bit better with ease in it.” Lumiere Rock is in action again for Joseph O’Brien, whereas Al Husn is another fancied runner for Roger Varian after her Nassau victory ahead of Blue Rose Cen. 4.25 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines Highfield Princess will look to overcome a wide draw as she aims for 14th career success in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp. The sprinting star came within touching distance of a series of big races in the early part of the season before winning for the first time this year in the King George at Goodwood in early August. From there she was was second when defending her Nunthorpe title at York before a luckless run saw her come home fifth in the Flying Five on the Curragh. Trainer John Quinn reports she has been in good form since the Ireland trip as she looks to put that run behind her on Parisian turf. He said: “She’s doing fine and has been well since the Curragh. I’ve been happy with her the last 10 days. She did a little bit of work on Tuesday morning and moved well and Jason (Hart, jockey) was happy with her. She looks well, it didn’t work out at the Curragh but Sunday is a different day. We’re looking forward to it and let’s hope she bounces back.” Of Highfield Princess’s draw in stall 14, Quinn added: “She’s got a bit of room out there…She missed the break at the Curragh and slipped coming out and at least in 14 she has a bit of space where she can manoeuvre. I was hoping to get somewhere in the middle, like 10 or 12, so I’m not going to cry over 14. This is a nice flat track, she has good form on flat tracks and we’re looking forward to Sunday.” Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker took the Flying Five by half a length and returns to action to try and put the seal on a consistent and progressive campaign. “He’s come out of the win at the Curragh in really good form. He left pretty early because of the weather potentially making it tricky, but he seems to have landed there well and everything is good,” Condon said. “He’s drawn in the middle and we can’t do anything about that, but the horse is well and we just have to see how we get on. “It will be a very competitive race, but he has form on all types of ground. He’s obviously better with some cut in the ground and he won’t have that Sunday, but he always turns up and tries. He’s in good form and we hope he runs a big race. “Prior to his Group One he was impressive in the Group Three and I do think he’s a horse at the peak of his powers. He’s a horse on the upgrade and improving and he was really tough when he needed to be last time, he really battled and was always getting there. He’s a tough, solid horse who you can always rely on to do his best. He’s taken his form to a different level this year and won a Group One his 30th start.”

Moss Tucker wins at the Curragh

Clive Cox has a pair of runners in the five-furlong event in Get Ahead, second to Moss Tucker in the Flying Five, and Kerdos, winner of the Beverley Bullet. Of the former, he said: “She ran an absolute blinder at the Curragh and I really felt she confirmed the belief we had in her that she could compete at the highest level. I’m really happy she has a nice draw in nine, which is pleasing, and hopefully she can back up that wonderful Irish performance.” Kerdos is drawn in stall four and Cox said of the colt: “He was very polished in his Beverley Bullet success and has come out of the race really well. We have a low draw in four with him and I couldn’t be more pleased. He’s a horse with a lot to look forward to and I just hope we get a bit of luck in running.” Charlie Hills is another trainer set to saddle two runners in Equilateral and Equality, ridden by Jamie Spencer and Daniel Muscutt respectively. Equilateral won a good sprint handicap at York last time and has prior Group form from earlier in the season when he was second in the Temple Stakes and fifth in the King’s Stand. Hills said of the gelding: “Equilateral did well to win last time and I hope that will give him confidence going into this race.” Equality finished third in the Flying Five when last seen and is drawn competitively in stall eight. “He ran a cracker last time to finish third in the Flying Five at the Curragh, which proved he’s up to this level,” said Hills. “With it being a dry forecast in Paris, the ground should be ideal for him. He’s shown he can run well on anything, but drying conditions certainly wouldn’t worry him like it might some of the others. There’s probably not a lot between these sprinters and they seem to take their turn.” Rogue Lightning is drawn widest of all as he looks to extend the three-race winning streak he has enjoyed since being gelded in May. “Rogue Lightning has been drawn in (stall) 19, which is a bit of a graveyard draw but he’s in really good form,” said trainer Tom Clover. “I appreciate they’re calling it soft, but that could equate to our good to soft ground and I feel like with no rain for the last few weeks we should have some decent ground which hopefully might level it up a bit. We’re not drawn too far from Highfield Princess so hopefully that gives us some pace and he can run a really nice race. Elsewhere in the race is Tim Easterby’s Art Power, a likeable grey who is regular in major sprint events, and the Karl Burke-trained duo of Dramatised and White Lavender.

Quick-fire Arc tips

5.00 Qatar Prix de la Foret Frankie Dettori will have trusted ally Kinross for company in what could be his final ride on French soil when he partners the defending champion on Sunday. The retiring Italian has enjoyed plenty of success at ParisLongchamp throughout his distinguished career and little under two hours after John and Thady Gosden’s Free Wind will be his last ride in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, it is Ralph Beckett’s evergreen six-year-old that will provide his swansong on the Arc-day card. Dettori has formed a formidable partnership with Kinross over the last few seasons with the duo counting victory in this contest amongst four big-race victories last term. The horse the 52-year-old has affectionately referred to as a “ATM machine” in the past now returns to the French capital looking as good as ever following victories at Goodwood and York this summer, and owner Marc Chan’s 10-time scorer sets the standard in this Group One event as the pair search for one final triumph together in Europe. “Knowing Frankie as long as I’ve known Frankie, he’s not really one to become emotionally attached to horses, but one thing is for sure, he really does like this horse and is fond of him,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for the owner. “I remember last year by the time that race was run, the English crowd had got a fair few drinks in them and when they went back into the winner’s enclosure the crowd were chanting ‘oh Frankie Dettori’. It was pretty cool. Let’s hope they are all singing again.” Further British interest in the race is provided by Charlie Hills’ Pogo and Richard Hannon’s pair of Happy Romance and Shouldvebeenaring – with the latter hoping to provide owners Middleham Park with back-to-back Arc day Group One triumphs having struck in the Prix de l’Abbaye with The Platinum Queen 12 months ago.

Cachet wins the 1000 Guineas under James Doyle