ParisLongchamp review on Arc Trials' Day

Coeur De Pierre (3/1) went one better in the Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert as Berneuil came up short in his hat-trick bid at ParisLongchamp.

Berneuil made every yard when winning the Group Three for a second successive year in 2022 by three quarters of a length from Coeur De Pierre. However, Berneuil couldn't get to the front on this occasion and the response was minimal when he was switched and asked to pick up.

At the head of affairs, Coeur De Pierre and Ponntus were battling it out, as they had done for much of the five furlongs, and it was the former who proved the stronger under Tony Piccone.

Coeur De Pierre followed up last year's near miss with another, finishing a half length third behind The Platinum Queen in the Prix de l'Abbaye and he was cut to 12/1 (from 20s) by both Coral and Ladbrokes for the Group 1 sprint on Arc day.

Place Du Carrousel (5/2) was always well placed in the Qatar Prix Foy and had just enough up her sleeve to repel the late thrust of odds-on favourite Iresine.

The five-strong field went what appeared to be a fairly pedestrian pace in the 12 furlong Group Two but Mickael Barzalona was always close enough to the lead aboard last year's Prix de l'Opera winner whereas Iresine was held-up in last.

Place Du Carrousel quickened well for Barzalona and although Iresine and Sammarco closed in the final furlong, the Andre Fabre-trained filly was always doing enough.

Sky Bet trimmed Place Du Carrousel to 33/1 from 50s for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.