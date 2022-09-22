Last year’s Derby and King George hero was beaten just under four lengths into fourth place in Europe’s premier middle-distance contest 12 months ago, before rounding off his three-year-old campaign with a disappointing fifth in the Champion Stakes just under a fortnight later.

An intended return at Royal Ascot failed to come to fruition and after subsequently being ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown, he eventually made his comeback in a three-runner conditions race at Doncaster earlier this month – proving a different class to his two rivals.

In the immediate aftermath trainer Charlie Appleby was leaning towards the Champion Stakes as his end-of-season target, but he could yet return to Paris if conditions look like being in his favour.

Speaking at Newmarket on Thursday, the Moulton Paddocks handler said: “It’s most likely Adayar is going to work on Saturday and if we’re happy with that work we will then leave him in the Arc on Monday and take a look at it then.

“We’ll keep an eye on the ground. We know what it can be like (at ParisLongchamp) and I don’t want him to have to encounter what he went through last year.

“Admittedly the race wasn’t run to suit us – we ended up on the lead where we didn’t want to be – but it was very testing conditions and then we backed him up on Champions Day.

“The mindset is still Champions Day, but if the Arc comes up as being sensible ground, we know at this time of year you’re going to have to go where the ground is because every day it can change.

“If I was going to say we’ll wait for Champions Day and all of a sudden it’s bottomless there, I’ll be kicking myself that I’ve potentially missed an opportunity of running in the Arc on decent ground."