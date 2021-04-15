Classic preparations: Irish Legend works at Newmarket

“He’s an inexperienced horse who has raced twice and won twice, he’s beautifully bred (dam related to Palmer’s Irish Oaks winner Covert Love) and he’s exciting.

“Michael was really happy with him even though the work wasn’t quite perfect, the pace early on (didn’t suit), but we got a blow into him which was what we came here to do,” said Palmer.

He worked over a mile with a stable companion under Michael Hills and while he failed to pick up his lead horse, Palmer expects him to come into his own when faced with a stiffer test of stamina.

The Sea The Stars colt won on his debut at Nottingham over an extended mile and then defied a penalty when beating John Gosden’s Zagato over 10 furlongs at Chelmsford.

“All being well, we’ll go to Sandown a week tomorrow. I think the 10 furlongs there will be right up his street. After that we’ll see – even if he wins at Sandown, I don’t think we’ll go straight to Epsom, he’d probably have another run.

“We put him in the Epsom trial as sometimes that race can cut up, but I looked when the entries came out and I thought ‘well that was a wasted entry!’

“It would have just been annoying to wait until Sandown if we were to watch four horses run round Epsom. It was kind of the Jockey Club to let us on (track) today.

“He got very upset at Chelmsford, it was near Bonfire Night and there were lots of fireworks going off which blew his head, so he did well to get it together to win. Coming here, even with no crowd, it focuses their mind.”

Palmer also has a filly with Classic potential in the Qatar Racing-owned Ocean Road.

“She worked this morning. Oisin (Murphy) came in to ride her for the first time and he described her as ‘worth getting out of bed for’, so that was good,” said Palmer.

“She’s done precious little wrong and Oisin said she felt very worthy of going to an Oaks trial. Whether that be the Pretty Polly, as Sheikh Fahad has another earmarked for Lingfield I think, or there’s Chester and York to consider too, we’ll see. Plan A is black type and if she’s lucky enough to win one, we can raise out sights a bit more.”