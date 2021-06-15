Queen Anne report: Palace Pier made to work for Queen Anne win

Palace Pier, Timeform's highest-rated horse in training, was expected to prove a cut above his rivals in the Queen Anne Stakes, but the race was not the formality that many had predicted. He was under pressure a couple of furlongs out, but strength in the finish has always been an asset for Palace Pier and he stuck to his task well to register a fourth Group 1.

Palace Pier, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainers John and Thady Gosden, beat Lope Y Fernandez by a length and a half, while Sir Busker was a length further back in third.

Royal Ascot kicked off going described as good to firm, and Dettori felt Palace Pier would have been more impressive had there been some cut in the ground.

Dettori told ITV Racing: "It was the first time he ran on this kind of ground and he didn't let himself down as well as he could, but he still won a Group 1 and showed he's the best miler around. On easier ground he's got more to give."

