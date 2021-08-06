Brighton review: Pagan impresses in Brighton Bullet

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Brighton where Pagan produced an impressive display in the Harry Bloom Memorial “Brighton Bullet”.

Pagan looks a sprinter bound for bigger and better things judged on an impressive display in the Harry Bloom Memorial “Brighton Bullet”. After filling the runner-up spot on his first two starts of the season at Doncaster and Yarmouth, the William Haggas-trained gelding made it third time lucky in a first-time tongue-tie at Pontefract in June. He again had to make do with second place on his most recent appearance at York, but was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the feature event on the third and final day of Brighton’s Festival of Racing meeting. After looking a little uneasy on the undulating course during the early stages, Pagan was switched to the far side of the track to launch his challenge in the straight and found a quick change of gear to run down his rivals in a matter of strides.

Endowed finished best of the rest, but the 10/11 favourite was well on top and passed the post with two and a half lengths in hand under David Probert. “There’s a bit of a strong headwind and I wasn’t sure how he’d handle the track. I just wanted to get a nice lead into the race and we’ve done that with a strong pace in front of us,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing. “He was able to get into a nice rhythm and once we got racing up the middle I was able to get a nice split up the inside and away he went. “It felt as though he went through the gears quite nicely and when he hit top gear he felt pretty smart in the last half-furlong.” Pagan’s victory was the middle leg of a treble on the card for Probert, who also rode two winners for Mick Channon.