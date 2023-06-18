Paddy Twomey wasn’t surprised by the performance that Noche Magica put up on his racecourse debut, but that’s Paddy Twomey for you.

Relaxed, calm, unfazed. An unraced colt wins a good-looking maiden on heavy ground impressively, comes almost four lengths clear of his rivals, and you don’t get too excited. “It was his first run, and the ground was heavy,” says the trainer slowly. “But he had been training well, and he’s versatile. He was ready to start. We were happy with how he had been progressing.” Progress has been at the root of Paddy Twomey’s training career since its inauguration, founded on a keen horse sense and catalysed by strike rates that are off the charts. He was only 11 years old when he bought back a mare of his dad’s, Twin Island, and bred her to the Rathbarry Stud stallion Taufan. She cost no more than a bullock, he tells you. Even then, a youngster who hadn’t yet left primary schooling, he trusted his own judgement. The resultant foal was Tagula, who won the Prix Morny as a juvenile for Ian Balding, and Paddy Twomey was a Group 1-winning breeder before he was old enough to drive a car.

He started off training under a permit in 2012. He had just five runners that year, and Hunting Goddess was three of them. She won her maiden on her first run for her new trainer at Dundalk in April that year, and Paddy Twomey was on his way. He took out his full licence in 2016. Between then and 2022 he had 332 runners in Ireland, and 92 of them won. That’s a strike rate of 27.7%, and that is quite incredible for a fledgling trainer, maintained over the first seven years of his training career. In 2021, he had 19 winners from 63 runners for a strike rate of 30%. Last year he maintained that strike rate despite the fact that he increased the number of runners that he had by almost 70%: 32 winners from 106 runners. The quality has been on a sharp upward trajectory too. Paddy Twomey had his first listed race winner as a trainer in 2019, and he had his first Group race winner in 2021, when he won the Ballyogan Stakes with Sonaiyla. He had five Group race winners in total in 2021, and he had seven in 2022, including his landmark Group 1 win in June, when La Petite Coco won the Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh. Then he had his second Group 1 win on Irish Champions’ Weekend in September, when Pearls Galore went one better in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown than she had in 2021. Right horse, right race. That’s the mantra. That’s at the heart of that strike rate. You will rarely see an over-faced Paddy Twomey-trained horse, you will rarely see one of his horses in a race in which he or she doesn’t belong, even if the market doesn’t always agree. Pearls Galore was a 16/1 shot when she won the Matron, La Petite Coco had drifted out to 9/1 before she won the Pretty Polly. Which is why the fact that Noche Magica is the trainer’s only entry this week at Royal Ascot is significant.

The Night Of Thunder colt was beaten last time in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend, but there were lots of positives to be taken from that run. He travelled like the most likely winner from a long way out that day, he traded at short odds in-running when he hit the front at the furlong marker, and he just went down by a head in the end to a good rival. “We were thinking Norfolk or Coventry before the Marble Hill,” says the trainer. “But his mother is a sister to Anthem Alexander and Dandy Man, and her grandam won the Molecomb. We think that the Norfolk could be the right race for him. And he’s a tough, mature colt who has a high cruising speed and who can quicken. He should be well able for Royal Ascot.” It’s Paddy Twomey all over, fit the horse to the race. There are other Paddy Twomey-trained horses who would fit easily into other races this week, but none of them are travelling, simply because their trainer doesn’t think that there are suitable races for them at Royal Ascot.

