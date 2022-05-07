Stradivarius was successful in this race in both 2018 and 2019, but the three-time Gold Cup winner had to settle for a place on the podium behind Alan King’s ever-improving stayer in both the Prix du Cadran and British Champions Long Distance Cup in the latter stages of last season.

Unbeaten in Yorkshire, John and Thady Gosden’s eight-year-old knows every blade of Knavesmire turf, but will have to also concede a fitness edge to his two years younger rival, with Trueshan already stepping out at Nottingham in the early stages of the campaign.

The six-year-old extended his winning run to four when landing that Further Flight Stakes, but there may need to be rainfall over the next week if the general 5-2 favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot is to make the line-up for this Group Two Prize.