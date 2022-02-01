The jockey reports the Philip Hobbs-trained gelding to be in fine shape after his mid-winter break and feels he has nothing to fear following the result of the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Paisley Park was an unlikely victor over Champ after giving away many lengths at the start, but it did nothing to dampen O’Brien’s enthusiasm for the Festival.

O’Brien cannot wait for the three-mile feature on March 17, when Thyme Hill bid to make up for missing the race last year after suffering a slight setback. He did however show his true colours in winning the Stayers Hurdle at Aintree in April.