Paddy Power Offer: Get 40/1 on Galopin Des Champs to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

This Paddy Power offer is for new customers only and you can claim it below:

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

16:00 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

Who are the Gold Cup runners?

4 - Galopin Des Champs (4/7) f

Outstanding staying chaser of recent times, winning this race for the last two seasons. Gave the others some hope when beaten by stablemate Fact To File on his reappearance, but that was over too short a trip, and he has easily reversed the form twice since, including when making most of the running in the Irish Gold Cup last time. Impossible to oppose.

2 - Banbridge (7/1)

Found the soft ground going against him when well-beaten in last year’s Ryanair before staying on best to land a Grade 1 over two miles at Punchestown the following month. Not at his best in first two runs this season but bounced back to form – upped in distance – when running down Il Est Francais in the King George last time. Should stay this trip, but only if the ground stays quick.

6 - Inothewayurthinkin (7/1)

Leading contender for next month’s Grand National at Aintree who has been supplemented into this race at a cost of £25,000. Needs to finish fourth to recoup that outlay but no reason why he can’t, having caught the eye when a never-nearer fourth behind Galopin Des Champs last month. Impressive handicap winner at this meeting last year.

7 - Monty's Star (8/1)

Consistent sort who almost emulated his Cheltenham Festival-winning sibling Monalee when second to Fact To File in last year’s Brown Advisory Chase at this meeting. Similar efforts in defeat so far this term, including behind Galopin Des Champs last time, but should enjoy the greater examination of stamina here.

3 - Corbetts Cross (14/1)

Appreciated the greater emphasis on stamina when storming clear in last year’s four-mile NH Chase here, and has found things happening a little too quickly in four starts since, including over an inadequate trip behind Pic D’Orhy at Ascot last time. This much more his cup of tea and should be staying on well in the battle for a place.

9 - The Real Whacker (28/1)

Effervescent front-runner who failed to show his best when pulled up in this race 12 months ago. Has since added a fifth career win, beating Bravemansgame at Wetherby in November, but was put in his place when fourth in the King George last time out. Would be a shock winner.

5 - Gentlremansgame (40/1)

Pulled up in this race last season but performed with more credit (without winning) at the Aintree and Punchestown festivals thereafter. Similar story in two starts this term, including when third to Galopin Des Champs at Christmas, but a place the best he can hope for once more.

1 - Ahoy Senor (50/1)

Grade 1 winner at Aintree, and does have a course win to his name, but has generally failed to run up to his best at this meeting, including when a well-held sixth in the Ryanair Chase 12 months ago. Up against it despite a recent wind op.

8 - Royal Pagaille (100/1)

Haydock specialist who won there on his reappearance in November for the third time (fifth course win in total). Disappointing in two staying handicap performances since, both of which should have suited, and this looks too tough an ask at the age of 11 on ground that he will find quick enough.

Cheltenham Gold Cup tips

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS landed a third Irish Gold Cup last month and can cement his place among the greats by repeating that feat in chasing's blue riband event. Banbridge is a top-class chaser in his own right and December's King George hero has the potential to give the reigning champion plenty to think about with ground conditions likely to be ideal for him. Inothewayurthinkin, who was supplemented for £25,000 last weekend, can complete his Grand National preparations by staying on for third.

Prediction:

1. Galopin Des Champs

2. Banbridge

3. Inothewayurthinkin