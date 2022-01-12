Only three horses have managed such a feat – the English-trained Jodami (1993), Irish-trained Imperial Call (1996) and most recently in 2017 when Jessica Harrington’s Sizing John did the double.

But judging by the potential entries this time around, that could all be about to change.

Connections keen to have a tilt at the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, and the possible €150,000 bonus, will need to be quick as entries for the Grade One heat close on Wednesday January 12.

The well-known bookmaker revealed the news to celebrate the fact that they are also extending their sponsorship of the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Dublin Racing Festival and the renowned Paddy Power Chase Day at Leopardstown Christmas Festival for three more years.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: "We wanted to make things a little more interesting this year, so on top of trying to attract more of the big Irish contenders to the race, we are also laying down the gauntlet to UK trainers to come and have a go at running a horse in Ireland’s principal steeplechase and beating us in our own back yard.

"Let’s not forget that the UK trainers took one hell of a beating last year on their own turf, with Ireland recording a record 23 victories at Cheltenham, so they shouldn’t need any more motivation to come over here and win some pride back. But a €150k bonus with the blue riband double is not a bad tempter is it? Personally, I’ll be hoping both the cups and the bonus stay this side of the Irish Sea!"

Timothy Husbands MBE, Chief Executive of Leopardstown Racecourse said: “Paddy Power have always been fantastic supporters of Leopardstown and Irish racing, we are delighted to be announcing a continuation of their sponsorship for both Paddy Power Chase Day at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Dublin Racing Festival.

"The addition of an attractive bonus between the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and the Cheltenham Gold Cup endorses their commitment to our industry and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing commitment to Leopardstown and the industry."

While the entries for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup will not be published until Thursday 13, Paddy Power have made last year’s winner, the Willie Mullins trained Kemboy, their 2/1 favourite in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup

Paddy Power: 2/1 Kemboy, 9/4 Minella Indo, 9/2 Frodon, Melon, 8/1 Asterion Forlonge, 10/1 Delta Work, Janidil, 12/1 Tornado Flyer.