Happygolucky steps down in trip for his latest assignment and Bailey is hoping the heavens open at Prestbury Park ahead of Cheltenham’s £100,000 handicap.

That form looks rock solid in light of results over the Christmas period, with the winner L’Homme Presse booked for second in the King George at Kempton before unseating his rider at the final fence, while the runner-up Into Overdrive went one better in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby.

A subsequent injury kept Happygolucky on the sidelines for 18 months, but he proved his ability remains very much intact with an excellent comeback effort when third in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

The son of Jeremy has won three of his six starts over fences to date, with his most recent triumph coming in a Grade Three handicap on the undercard of the 2021 Grand National at Aintree.

He said: “I’ve been happy with him since Newcastle and the more rain we can get the better. We’re going back in trip and I’d prefer proper soft ground.

“He’s come out of Newcastle very well. That was a good run and the form has worked out.”

Happygolucky is one of 17 runners declared for the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest, with Dan Skelton’s Midnight River and the Paul Nicholls-trained Il Ridoto two of the market principals after finishing third and fourth respectively in November’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at the track.

Nicholls also saddles the seventh from that prestigious handicap in Simply The Betts.

“Il Ridoto finished a decent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and missed out when the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham was abandoned with the rest of Cheltenham’s Saturday card,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“The three in front of him in the Paddy Power all had the advantage of a previous run and he would have been close but for making a mistake at the last fence. He has improved for that run and will enjoy easier ground at Cheltenham.

“Simply The Betts gave David Maxwell a great spin in the Paddy Power. They were handy the whole way, in touch with the leaders before tiring on the flat after being hampered.

“Simply The Betts is one of ours who is still probably 10lb too high in the handicap, but he has won twice at the track and always runs his race. He is sure to give David another exciting ride.”

Other leading contenders include Brave Seasca, an impressive last time out winner at Aintree for Venetia Williams, and Ben Pauling’s recent Exeter scorer Shakem Up’Arry – owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Pauling said: “He definitely stayed two and a half at Exeter last time for the first time in his career and we’re leaving the tongue-tie on.

“He’s been in good order at home and we’re looking forward to seeing how he fares in a decent handicap for the first time.”

The Sam Thomas-trained Stolen Silver, who unseated when favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, also returns the Cotswolds, while Joe Tizzard saddles both War Lord and Lostintranslation.