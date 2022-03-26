Paddy Power report money for a trio of outsiders in today's SBK Lincoln at Doncaster, including previous course winner Another Batt.
Another Batt, who starts out under the banner of David and Nicola Barron in today's feature handicap, has been nibbled from 50/1 to 40/1, while William Haggas' Irish Admiral and United Front from the in-form yard of Mick Appleby is another for support at each-way odds in the big betting race on Town Moor.
In the consolation Spring Mile, Paddy Power report money for Value Bet selection May Night, who is 9/1 from 11s.
1.15 Persian Force 5/6 from 10/11
1.50 Volatile Analyst 16 from 18
2.25 May Night 9 from 11
3.35 Irish Admiral 22 from 25; United Front 28 from 33; Another Batt 40 from 50
3.15 Aliomaana 5/2 from 11/4
2.05 Father Of Jazz 3 from 7/2
2.40 Bandinelli 5/4 from 11/8
1.25 Tic Tac Toe 16 from 66
1.56 Verhoyen 14 from 20
2.31 Toy 11/10 from 6/5
3.06 Boundless Ocean 11/10 from 6/5
3.41 Emilie Gray 18 from 20
4.51 Fox Leicester 13/2 from 7
