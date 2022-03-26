Another Batt, who starts out under the banner of David and Nicola Barron in today's feature handicap, has been nibbled from 50/1 to 40/1, while William Haggas' Irish Admiral and United Front from the in-form yard of Mick Appleby is another for support at each-way odds in the big betting race on Town Moor.

In the consolation Spring Mile, Paddy Power report money for Value Bet selection May Night, who is 9/1 from 11s.