Lalor and Protektorat are 5/1 joint-favourites with the sponsors after 24 horses stood their ground for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup.
The former is due to make his first start for Paul Nicholls at Cheltenham on Saturday as could another newcomer to the champion trainer's string, Simply The Betts.
Protektorat is set to represent Dan Skelton and has been aimed at the race for some time. He capped a successful first season over fences by landing the Grade One Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree.
Last year's one-two-three, Coole Cody, Spiritofthegames and Al Dancer, are all set to run again while Nicky Henderson has a leading fancy in Caribean Boy.
Value Bet ante-post selection Galahad Quest stands his ground while Assemble and Funky Dady could represent Ireland.
Paddy Power Gold Cup - sponsors bet: 5 Lalor, Protektorat, 7 Al Dancer, 8 Caribean Boy, 12 Galahad Quest, Midnight Shadow, Simply The Betts, 14 Coole Cody, Zanza, 16 Assemble, Dostal Phil, Farinet, Paint The Dream, Spiritofthegames, Up The Straight, 20 Belargus, Financier, Manofthemountain, 25 Deyrann De Carjac, Milanford, 33 Aso, Francky Du Berlais, Nietzsche, 50 Funky Dady