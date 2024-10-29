Paul Nicholls has pin-pointed the November feature for his second-season chaser who twice won at Prestbury Park last term and chased home Grey Dawning in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Harry Derham's Imagine is next best at 6/1 ahead of Colonel Harry and In Excelsis Deo who are both priced at 10/1.

Janidil is a rare entry in the race for trainer Willie Mullins and has been chalked up at 20/1.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Paul Nicholls recently answered the question ‘If you had to back one horse for one race this season, who would it be?’ with Ginny's Destiny in our contest.

“When the multiple champion trainer, who has already won the Paddy Power Gold Cup three times, including last year with Stage Star, enthuses like that, we’d be fools to ignore it and the eight-year-old is 7/2 favourite after the revealing of the entries.”

Paddy Power: 7/2 Ginny's Destiny, 6 Imagine, 10 Colonel Harry, In Excelsis Deo, 12 Il Ridoto, Lets Go Champ, Stage Star, 14 Fugitif, Visionarian, 16 Djelo, Ga Law, Hartur d'Arc, Idalko Bihoue, Madara, Marsh Wren, Seddon, Shakem Up'arry, Weveallbeencaught, 20 Janidil, Jetoile, Protektorat, Straw Fan Jack, 25 Issar d'Airy, Kotmask, 33 Gemirande, 40 Editeur du Gite