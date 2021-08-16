The entries are out for the Paddy Power Gold Cup and David Ord looks at why Irish trainers seem so lukewarm about such a prestigious prize.

Question: How many times has Gordon Elliott won the Paddy Power Gold Cup? Answer: None. Question: How many runners has Gordon Elliott had in the Paddy Power Gold Cup? Answer: None.

Willie Mullins has also largely shunned the November showpiece, a valuable pot that is seen as the launch of the jumps season proper on this side of the Irish Sea. It's a race that historically hasn't attracted the Irish juggernauts, or runners in great numbers - even in recent years when the floodgates have opened in terms of success in British handicaps. There have been five Irish-trained winners of the race and you need to be even older than me to remember them all. The Hall of Fame is: 1960 & 1962 Fortria, 1973 Skymas, 1980 Bright Highway, 2009 Tranquil Sea.

On Tuesday, 45 entries were unveiled for this year's renewal. Elliott and Mullins are again sitting on their hands and only three of the potential field hail from Ireland - Joseph O’Brien has entered Assemble, Denis Hogan Funky Daddy and Henry de Bromhead Somptueux. They are 20/1, 50/1 and 25/1 respectively with the sponsors. The lukewarm attitude to the race from trainers was touched upon in the final edition of Timeform Chasers & Hurdlers. The below passage features in the essay on Grand Annual winner Chosen Mate during the discussion of Irish dominance of handicaps at the 2020 Festival. As it turned out we hadn't seen anything yet... "The Paddy Power Gold Cup is one valuable Cheltenham handicap Irish trainers seem strangely lukewarm about. There have been only five Irish-trained winners in the race’s 61-year history – that number would be six if you include 1961 winner Scottish Memories, who was ‘trained’ by Kenilworth-based Arthur Thomas, whose premises were then being used as a satellite yard by leading Irish trainer Paddy Sleator. "Tranquil Sea (2009) is the only Irish winner in the last forty-one years, whilst the race has been shunned Ireland’s two powerhouse yards of late. "Mullins hasn’t been represented since 2002 (when Killultagh Storm finished fifth), whereas Elliott has yet to have a runner in the race. Punchestown’s two-day Morgiana Hurdle meeting, which takes place on the same weekend, is presumably the main reason for this anomaly. However, recent evidence suggests neither Mullins nor Elliott would need to worry about their horses being badly handicapped at Cheltenham!”