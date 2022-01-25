After being placed in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby, the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster and at the Cheltenham Festival last season, the eight-year-old was last seen claiming an overdue victory in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November.

Graham gave her charge the option of returning to Doncaster for a second tilt at the Sky Bet Chase on Saturday, having filled the runner-up spot behind Takingrisks 12 months ago.

But with Aye Right burdened with top-weight of 11st 12lb in the Town Moor handicap, his Roxburghshire-based trainer is set to instead send him to Prestbury Park for a recognised Gold Cup trial.