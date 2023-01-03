Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his reflections on the New Year meetings at Newbury and Cheltenham.

Hermes weathers the storm To get my excuses in first, Newbury on New Year's Eve provided just about the worst possible conditions for anyone trying to glean meaningful observations from the paddock. Rain that was supposed to be off and on was never off, the wind was blowing and the horses were well rugged up until as late as possible. Just keeping my notes from being soggy and unreadable was a challenge. That said, it was still possible to be impressed overall by the field for the Challow Hurdle, so often one of the best graded novices prior to the spring Festivals and this season blessed with quantity as well as quality. In terms of looks, Kilbeg King and Passing Well got particularly positive notes, though neither was involved in the latter stages. Both were having just a second run over hurdles and this may well have been all too much for them, so early in their career. The Challow was race 6 on a seven-race card, the fourth over hurdles, so conditions had got pretty testing, and a good gallop in foul conditions ensured that plenty of the inexperienced runners just weren't coping from before the turn for home. The winner Hermes Allen isn't that experienced himself, but he tanked through the race and, having picked up impressively into the straight, saw the race out strongly, loads in hand at the line. That he could win in such style, despite the conditions, clearly augurs very well. Hermes Allen had also looked good on much less testing ground at Cheltenham last time, so conditions are unlikely to be an issue come March. While he will stay three miles, he isn't a plodder and the Ballymore looks the obvious race for him. He sets a high standard for the best of the Irish-trained runners to better. One point about his paddock demeanour: Hermes Allen was notably on his toes, though that wasn't something that had a negative impact on his performance.

'Caught looks raw and Albert Bartlett-bound One of the reasons the Challow had such a large field was the listed novice over effectively the same trip had been removed from the following day's Cheltenham card, replaced by a maiden hurdle. The new race attracted a double-figure field, with plenty of interest, the pair that pulled clear showing themselves useful prospects. The winner Weveallbeencaught had finished third behind Hermes Allen in the Grade 2 Hyde here in November on his hurdling debut. He's much more a chaser than a hurdler on looks and it will be next season over fences that he will really come into his own. However, he's running to a decent level, considering he still looks a raw recruit (learning jumping on the job). Weveallbeencaught is likely to end up in the Albert Bartlett, though the Sefton might be a little less demanding. Runner-up Rock My Way is another embryo chaser, who belied long odds on his hurdling debut to make a race of it with the winner. He's well up to winning a maiden or novice over hurdles at least. I'd mentioned in these notes, after Gentle Slopes had won the listed bumper at the November meeting, that I hoped connections would make the immediate switch to hurdling. It might seem at the moment, after two defeats that that plan has come up short. However, he shaped well on debut behind Attacca at the December meeting and didn't appear to see out the longer trip behind Weveallbeencaught. Gentle Slopes will need two more runs to qualify, but aiming at something like the County Hurdle strikes me as a very reasonable target. Also mentioned in a positive light in those notes was the Paddy Power Gold Cup fourth Il Ridoto. The race at Newbury suggested there as a target came and went without him, and instead he turned up in the Premier Handicap back at Cheltenham on New Year's day. Il Ridoto was given a superb ride by Harry Cobden, produced perfectly to pounce on the leaders between the last two, but the finish wasn't there. Again. Having failed to get up the hill on the Old Course in November, it was little surprise that the same happened on the New Course on Sunday. Il Ridoto is on a good mark, certainly, but he's a bit tricky and not a stout finisher. So, a flat track and perhaps headgear looks the obvious answer. Paul Nicholls has a good record over the years in the Greatwood Handicap at Newbury at the start of March, so that might be the ideal target for Il Ridoto. One other observation from Cheltenham's handicap chases: in the staying event, there looked clear signs of a revival from the long dormant Easysland. He went with zest for quite a long way, despite belting a few, and although left behind towards the straight he didn't loose much further ground until the run-in. Easysland is presumably being aimed at the cross-country handicap that has been added to the Trials day card and should be noted for that.