It may be my age showing, but I was reminded on Friday of the old line about 'fools, damned fools and those who remount in novice chases'.

Remounting has been against the rules for a while, of course, but Rachael Blackmore's astonishing recovery two out on Gin On Lime was as close as you see to it without the rider coming off the horse. That she kept her balance while the mare's belly brushed the turf and also kept her feet from touching the ground prevented a void race, as Gin On Line's sole rival, My Drogo, had fallen just in front of her. There's no doubt in my mind that My Drogo would have won convincingly. Until two out, he'd jumped fine, somewhat careful initially and following the leader in going slightly right, the fall coming at a trappy fence (one that's positioning needs considering again) in a race where the tempo hadn't long lifted.

My Drogo was a really progressive novice hurdler last season, but his physique and demeanour suggest a horse that will be a much better chaser, and it is to be hoped that the fall hasn't knocked that prospect off course. It's possible that what happened to My Drogo was playing on his rider Harry Skelton's mind the following afternoon in another small-field novice chase, the Grade 2 event over two miles (see replay in full below). His mount Third Time Lucki had his race well won turning for home after tanking along and jumped like an old hand. Skelton chose to steady his mount into the second-last, and though Third Time Lucki cleared the fence safely, he lost momentum and seemingly concentration, needing riding into the last and then rather idling on the run-in. With a fluent jump two out, Third Time Lucki might well have won much more convincingly than he did. He remains a really bright prospect.

The third novice chase of the meeting, the three-miler, opened Sunday's card. Threeunderthrufive continued his good start over fences and will go on again, but the one to take from the race is surely Oscar Elite. Although he isn't quite as big as one or two of the others in the field, Oscar Elite - useful over hurdles - is well put together and has the makings of a smart novice chaser this winter. A close third, full of running, coming down the hill, Oscar Elite was asked an awfully difficult question three from home. An experienced chaser might have found the early take-off urged difficult to deliver, that a newbie like Oscar Elite couldn't was almost inevitable. Hopefully, Oscar Elite, like My Drogo, will be none the worse for his experience. His rider Brendan Powell will hopefully also have learnt from the mishap. His mount departed a little too far out to be adamant about the outcome, but to my eyes Oscar Elite looked the most likely winner at that point.

Sunday's two main contests went the way of Dan and Harry Skelton, with Nube Negra in the Shloer Chase and West Cork in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. Like most of the stable's runners at the meeting, the pair took the eye beforehand. The quartet that made up the field for the Shloer merited close inspection beforehand. 2021 Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On was typically buzzy, clearly tuned up if not sparkling in appearance. Paul Nicholls' pair, Politologue and Rouge Vif, had both had breathing operations since last seen. Politologue looked primed to run, not sweating on this occasion, whereas Rouge Vif, on his first run for the yard, looked as if there was a bit to work on. Nube Negra had done well since last season and his performance suggested an improved performer, even if Put The Kettle On ran a rather flat race and Rouge Vif ran as he looked. There was, though, plenty of zest in Politologue but he had no answer to Nube Negra once Skelton asked his mount to go for home.

I was a bit lukewarm about Nube Negra last season, but he looked much more the real deal this time and deserves plenty of respect so far as returning here in March is concerned, for all that Shishkin and the best of the Irish will pose sterner questions. West Cork, who missed the 2020/21 season, was yet another fine example of the elder Skelton's ability to ready one for a big handicap hurdle. Admittedly the BHA Handicapper had given him a helping hand with a generous mark, but the horse looked in good order and proved more than spot on. In what seemed a wide-open affair in theory, West Cork in practice looked all over the winner at the second-last and scored with a bit to spare, despite his rider losing his whip after the last.

West Cork has the physique for fences, though the temptation may be to go for another big pot over hurdles, the likelihood being that he will still be on a fair mark when reassessed. The Betfair Exchange at Ascot would seem the obvious option. Pick of the field for Saturday's juvenile hurdle was Gary Moore's Yorksea. He's a well-made type and offered plenty for the future, rather thrown in at the deep end on hurdling bow. Yorksea showed signs of inexperience with his jumping, but he kept on up the hill to the finish and ended with running left. He will win races before long. Finally, back to Friday and the novice hurdle for potential Ballymore candidates, which featured a sextet of last-time-out winners. Blazing Khal took a while to win a bumper, but he'd scored on hurdling debut at Galway and looked a smart long-term prospect in following up with a bit in hand. He's more a stayer than a speedster and looks ready for a fence sooner rather than later. However, he's likely to be of interest in good novices over hurdles for the time being. The runner-up Gelino Bello is a racier type, though he's developed since his bumper days and he too is a useful prospect longer term, this also just his second start over hurdles.