David Cleary rounds up his paddock notes from last week at Newmarket and Newbury where he saw many promising horses for the season ahead.
I bumped into a sage friend at Newbury on Saturday, who I had barely seen on track in the last two years. His face was that of a kid allowed free range of the sweet shop, finally back at one of his favourite day's racing, so much to look forward to on a card that is 95% about anticipation. Indeed, the whole week, at Newmarket and Newbury, is like that, there is almost too much to take in. Hopefully, he found a few names for his notebook, there were certainly plenty that went into mine.
Charlie Appleby might also feel that he'd had the sweet-store golden ticket, with ten wins from 18 runs over the five days at the Craven and Greenham meetings. Three of those winners pushed themselves towards the head of the betting for the Derby and Oaks with their performances, New London, Walk of Stars and Life of Dreams, all three offspring of Dubawi.
NEW LONDON, a well-made colt, landed a novice at Newmarket restricted to those that had run no more than once. This wasn't the deepest race, the market dominated by New London and Aldous Huxley, most of the rest not ready or not of interest at this level. However, Aldous Huxley had run to a decent standard when winning on debut on the all-weather in March, and that New London despatched him in such ready fashion augurs well for his prospects. A Derby trial beckons.
As a type, WALK OF STARS is even more impressive than New London. He looked a size bigger than his stable-companion Hafit beforehand in the conditions event at Newbury on Sunday and justified good support to overcome his more experienced rival. Walk of Stars was still very green, not really going straight when James Doyle asked him to pick up, but the way he went forward despite that, doing just enough, was clearly highly encouraging.
Walk of Stars will benefit from another, more competitive, outing before he tackles the Derby, with the Dante Stakes, the route followed by last year's winner of this Newbury race, Hurricane Lane, the most likely option. At this stage, Charlie Appleby looks to hold a good hand in bidding for a third Derby in five runnings, with Walk of Stars perhaps his best chance.
LIFE OF DREAMS was one of three Oaks entries making their debut in the mile-and-a-quarter fillies maiden on the same Newbury card, but she was the only one the market wanted to know. Life of Dreams knew her job and showed a good turn of foot to win with a bit to spare – as debuts go, it was hard to fault, particularly in what is usually a good race of its type. A fast track to listed/pattern company and an Oaks trial seems the obvious next step.
These were generally a decent bunch on looks and I would expect the race to throw up winners. Pawapuri, another of the Oaks entries, was the best type in the race, though she was carrying condition and she didn't have much idea when pushed along. She could improve significantly. Dancing Tango, an athletic sort, is another who could step up a lot. She didn't have much idea or much room to make an effort, her rider giving her an easy time once it was clear she wasn't going to get involved.
The equivalent race for colts and geldings the day also fell to Charlie Appleby, though this time with the stable second string, NATURAL WORLD. An attractive son of Frankel who was coltish beforehand, Natural World kept his mind on the job once racing and prevailed under a well-judged Doyle ride.
He's a useful prospect, though it might be that the gelded favourite Ottoman Fleet and the once-raced Lionel, the one Derby entry in the field, would have beaten Natural World had their riders had the chance to ride the race again, and the pair are certainly up to winning a similar event.
Perhaps the deepest maiden of the week was the first division of the mile event at Newbury on Saturday. The first three, MY PROSPERO, Thesis and Honiton, are good lookers with smart pedigrees and in top yards, and there was a lot to like about the manner in which they asserted their superiority over the rest. My Prospero could well be heading to pattern company before long, though he perhaps had an edge on fitness on the day over Thesis, the latter not seen since his debut last July. Thesis travelled strongest of all but came up just short in the final furlong. Honiton, a strapping son of Dark Angel, still looked a bit in need of experience and Dettori was not overly hard on him as inexperience told; he could improve a lot further through the season.
Others that I liked in the paddock for this race included Smart Contender, Open Champion and Nawras. None of them showed a great deal on the day, lacking the know-how required, but they could well be more competitive with experience and in a lesser maiden. Nawras, who was green and a bit tubby, will surely benefit from middle distances.
It was interesting that NAWRAS went off a shorter price in what looked a stronger division than his stable-companion Morghom did in the second one. Morghom has got the pedigree, though he wouldn't have been in the five by Dubawi I wanted to take home that I saw last week. However, he belied both odds and looks to win in impressive fashion. My guess would be that Morghom wouldn't have finished in the first three in the first division, but it's clearly a very good start for a yard, that of Marcus Tregoning, that doesn't have many win in such style on debut.
That said, one of Tregoning's charges that had won well on debut, RIBHI, made his reappearance in the European Free Handicap at Newmarket. This was another Appleby-Buick benefit, with New Science defying top weight. However, Ribhi didn't look nearly so well forward as the winner and the manner in which he travelled suggests he could well step up a fair bit with this run under his belt.
Tacarib Bay was the one to chase New Science home. He has plenty about him physically, but he didn't really handle the track, still with something to learn about racing as well. He could mature into a bona-fide pattern performer as the summer progresses.