I bumped into a sage friend at Newbury on Saturday, who I had barely seen on track in the last two years. His face was that of a kid allowed free range of the sweet shop, finally back at one of his favourite day's racing, so much to look forward to on a card that is 95% about anticipation. Indeed, the whole week, at Newmarket and Newbury, is like that, there is almost too much to take in. Hopefully, he found a few names for his notebook, there were certainly plenty that went into mine.

Charlie Appleby might also feel that he'd had the sweet-store golden ticket, with ten wins from 18 runs over the five days at the Craven and Greenham meetings. Three of those winners pushed themselves towards the head of the betting for the Derby and Oaks with their performances, New London, Walk of Stars and Life of Dreams, all three offspring of Dubawi.

NEW LONDON, a well-made colt, landed a novice at Newmarket restricted to those that had run no more than once. This wasn't the deepest race, the market dominated by New London and Aldous Huxley, most of the rest not ready or not of interest at this level. However, Aldous Huxley had run to a decent standard when winning on debut on the all-weather in March, and that New London despatched him in such ready fashion augurs well for his prospects. A Derby trial beckons.

As a type, WALK OF STARS is even more impressive than New London. He looked a size bigger than his stable-companion Hafit beforehand in the conditions event at Newbury on Sunday and justified good support to overcome his more experienced rival. Walk of Stars was still very green, not really going straight when James Doyle asked him to pick up, but the way he went forward despite that, doing just enough, was clearly highly encouraging.

Walk of Stars will benefit from another, more competitive, outing before he tackles the Derby, with the Dante Stakes, the route followed by last year's winner of this Newbury race, Hurricane Lane, the most likely option. At this stage, Charlie Appleby looks to hold a good hand in bidding for a third Derby in five runnings, with Walk of Stars perhaps his best chance.

LIFE OF DREAMS was one of three Oaks entries making their debut in the mile-and-a-quarter fillies maiden on the same Newbury card, but she was the only one the market wanted to know. Life of Dreams knew her job and showed a good turn of foot to win with a bit to spare – as debuts go, it was hard to fault, particularly in what is usually a good race of its type. A fast track to listed/pattern company and an Oaks trial seems the obvious next step.