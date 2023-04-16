The Siyouni colt carried a big weight to victory to win the Madrid Handicap on his return to action and is on course to step up in class for the Guineas trial.

O’Brien also has Cairo entered, last seen finishing well down the field in the UAE Derby on dirt. But soft ground has made him a very unlikely runner.

“We left in two and I’m not sure as the ground has gone soft. Paddington is the one that might run. It might be a step too quick, but he’s in and we are thinking about it,” said O’Brien.

“Cairo would have been a possible only the ground has gone soft. He’s fine and just didn’t face the dirt over in Dubai.”

O’Brien currently houses two of the ante-post favourites for the 2000 Guineas in Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear and both are due to step up their work shortly.

“It’s so far, so good with the Guineas horses,” said the Ballydoyle handler.

“Little Big Bear is a quick horse and has not been asked to do a lot. His work will get more serious over the next few weeks.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org