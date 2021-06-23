Sporting Life
Celebration time for team Oxted
Oxted raring to go for July Cup defence

By Sporting Life
13:05 · WED June 23, 2021

Oxted is on course to defend his Darley July Cup crown following his victory in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Roger Teal reports his star sprinter to have taken his big-race efforts in his stride and the five-year-old will head to Newmarket on July 10.

One of 29 horses left in six-furlong showpiece at the latest acceptance stage, Oxted will bid to become a rare dual winner of the race. The last horse to record back-to-back victories was Right Boy in 1958 and 1959.

“All is good. I’m happy with him. He’s come out of the race well,” said Teal.

“The plan is to go for the July Cup again – all roads lead to Newmarket.

“We never lost the faith and it was an impressive performance by him as well, so fair play to him.”

