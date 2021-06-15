King's Stand Stakes report: Oxted lands gamble

Oxted stormed home under Cieren Fallon to land a gamble in a King's Stand Stakes run at a blistering gallop
Oxted, running over five furlongs for the first time in his career, was sent off the 4/1 second favourite having been available at double those odds earlier in the day, and he justified that support in style.
There was never going to be a shortage of pace in the King's Stand with the likes of Winter Power and Que Amoro in the line-up and that suited the patiently ridden Oxted, who sustained his strong challenge up the centre of the course, beating Arecibo by a length and three-quarters with Extravagant Kid, one of the US raiders, a neck back in third.
Last year's winner Battaash, the 11/8 favourite on his reappearance, held every chance after hitting the front over a furlong out, but he was unable to sustain the gallop and faded into fourth.
Oxted had gone off the boil after making the Group 1 breakthrough in the July Cup last season but the heavy market support suggested there was confidence trainer Roger Teal had his stable star back where he wanted him.
Fallon, who gave his best impression of Mickael Barzalona, rising in the stirrups and punching the air as they crossed the line, paid tribute to the team at home and said: "All credit goes to Roger, [Roger's son] Harry and the team back at home..
“I’ve been very blessed, very lucky to sit on a horse like this so early in my career. Harry does all the hard work on him behind the scenes.
“I got a lovely trip – they went a really strong gallop early on, and I didn’t panic. Normally he’s a horse that can be quite keen. But they’ve gone so hard, I’ve just let him get into a nice rhythm and picked him up when I needed – and he’s just shown the Group 1 July Cup (win last year) wasn’t a fluke. He’s a proper Group 1 horse."
The two-time champion apprentice - and son of legendary rider Kieren Fallon - added: “It does mean a lot to me, my family and all my friends. I’ve got so much support, and everyone around me tries to help me. I’m just blessed to have all those people around me, to help and encourage and motivate me.”
The overjoyed winning trainer said: “I’m speechless, because we’ve dreamed about these days for so long.
“We had it in the July Cup last year. But Royal Ascot, Group 1 … come on, for a yard of our size doing this is amazing.
“Harry is a major part, and he’s done all the work with him. It’s just a big family affair – and the hard work the lads back home put in is amazing. Dreams do come true.”
This was run at a lightning pace with Que Amoro, Maven, Winter Power and Ornate forcing a tremendous gallop and it was all change in the final furlong. Winter Power drifted to the rail and looked likely to play a hand in the finish but finished ninth, while Battaash travelled ominously well just behind the fierce gallop but could only bag fourth. July Cup winner OXTED came from the rear to win going away on his first ever crack at five furlongs while Arecibo, ridden cold in dead last by Jamie Spencer as the pacesetters burned the turf, came through the field to finish second.
This is a fantastic success for Roger Teal – especially as he might’ve lost some momentum with Oxted following a lucrative trip to Riyadh where he could only manage seventh on the Dirt. That experience looked to have taken the edge off him as he was beaten at Newmarket and York, albeit while running well in the Abernant and Duke Of York Stakes, but he bounced right back to his very best here. Reunited with Cieren Fallon, he won the July Cup thanks to his pace, so has looked a candidate for top-level five furlong honours for quite a while, but he won this race thanks to his staying power. Whether he can win a Nunthorpe remains to be seen, but hopefully he will be pointed at York – likely via the July Cup – this season after missing the Knavesmire highlight last year.
The flat five at York is such a unique test for Group One sprinters this form could be turned on its head there, with Battaash, Winter Power and Que Amoro all likely to be much better suited by the speedier test. But today was Oxted’s day and his victory was a mighty boost for the Diamond Jubilee claims of Starman and Nahaarr on Saturday, the two horses who beat him comfortably over six in the Duke of York last month. (Ben Linfoot)