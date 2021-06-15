King's Stand Stakes report: Oxted lands gamble

Oxted stormed home under Cieren Fallon to land a gamble in a King's Stand Stakes run at a blistering gallop

Oxted, running over five furlongs for the first time in his career, was sent off the 4/1 second favourite having been available at double those odds earlier in the day, and he justified that support in style. There was never going to be a shortage of pace in the King's Stand with the likes of Winter Power and Que Amoro in the line-up and that suited the patiently ridden Oxted, who sustained his strong challenge up the centre of the course, beating Arecibo by a length and three-quarters with Extravagant Kid, one of the US raiders, a neck back in third.

Last year's winner Battaash, the 11/8 favourite on his reappearance, held every chance after hitting the front over a furlong out, but he was unable to sustain the gallop and faded into fourth. Oxted had gone off the boil after making the Group 1 breakthrough in the July Cup last season but the heavy market support suggested there was confidence trainer Roger Teal had his stable star back where he wanted him. Fallon, who gave his best impression of Mickael Barzalona, rising in the stirrups and punching the air as they crossed the line, paid tribute to the team at home and said: "All credit goes to Roger, [Roger's son] Harry and the team back at home.. “I’ve been very blessed, very lucky to sit on a horse like this so early in my career. Harry does all the hard work on him behind the scenes. “I got a lovely trip – they went a really strong gallop early on, and I didn’t panic. Normally he’s a horse that can be quite keen. But they’ve gone so hard, I’ve just let him get into a nice rhythm and picked him up when I needed – and he’s just shown the Group 1 July Cup (win last year) wasn’t a fluke. He’s a proper Group 1 horse." The two-time champion apprentice - and son of legendary rider Kieren Fallon - added: “It does mean a lot to me, my family and all my friends. I’ve got so much support, and everyone around me tries to help me. I’m just blessed to have all those people around me, to help and encourage and motivate me.”

The overjoyed winning trainer said: “I’m speechless, because we’ve dreamed about these days for so long. “We had it in the July Cup last year. But Royal Ascot, Group 1 … come on, for a yard of our size doing this is amazing. “Harry is a major part, and he’s done all the work with him. It’s just a big family affair – and the hard work the lads back home put in is amazing. Dreams do come true.”

Cieren Fallon was overjoyed with Oxted