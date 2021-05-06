Oxted in mix for Duke Of York Stakes at Dante Festival

Roger Teal’s stable star has failed to win since his Newmarket success – but he has had excuses at Ascot (ground), in Saudi Arabia (on dirt) and on his return to action when runner-up as odds-on favourite at the Craven Meeting.

The five-year-old escapes a penalty in the six-furlong Group Two, and Teal will be hoping he can get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power may be booked for a big season, based on the progress he made last year.

A winner at Royal Ascot in handicap company, he was beaten just a length on Champions Day back at the same course.

Ed Walker has high hopes this season for Starman, who lost his unbeaten record at Ascot in the Champions Sprint.

Kevin Ryan has left in the veteran Brando, Emaraaty Anna, Last Empire and Queen Jo Jo.

David O’Meara’s Summerghand is seven but has put up two career-bests the last twice – at Lingfield and then when beating Oxted.

Molatham, Final Song, Lady In France, Nahaarr and Ventura Rebel complete the field.

The Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes has attracted 14 entries, which include Sir Michael Stoute’s Noon Star.

A filly by Galileo out of Sir Henry Cecil’s champion Midday, Noon Star was impressive on her return to action at Wetherby and is as low as 10-1 for the Cazoo Oaks.

The Queen has a potential runner in Companionship – trained by William Haggas, who could also run Lady Rockstar and the once-raced Sea Empress.

Roger Varian’s Teona, second to Sea Empress on debut and then a winner by nine lengths, could take the Haggas filly on again.

Ralph Beckett’s Twisted Reality was impressive on her only start to date at Nottingham and could step up in class, while George Boughey may ask Mystery Angel to back up quickly following her win at Newmarket last week.

Jim Bolger, fresh from his Classic win, may run French Fusion – while Aidan O’Brien’s sole possible is Snowfall.

Auria, Glenartney, Quiet Assassin, Senita and Technique, declared at Lingfield on Saturday, complete the list.