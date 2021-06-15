July Cup preview & entries: Oxted among 23 six-day entries for Newmarket Group One

Roger Teal’s charge returned to winning ways dropped back to five furlongs in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and is set to clash with Dragon Symbol, first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup, and Rohaan - the Wokingham winner - at the weekend.

Rohaan was supplemented into the line-up on Monday, along with Roger Varian's fellow three-year-old Line Of Departure.

Rising sprint star Starman was forced to miss his intended Berkshire engagement because of the soft ground but is set to run on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien relies on Lope Y Fernandez, second in the Queen Anne, while son Joseph has an interesting contender in Thunder Moon who drops back from a mile having contested the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace.

The progressive Creative Force is one of two potential runners for Charlie Appleby along with Glorious Journey, while Glen Shiel, Art Power and Supremacy are others prominent in the betting.

Andrew Balding is set to run Chil Chil, recent winner of the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.