Owners of former racechorses urged to complete Thoroughbred Census

The initiative has been launched to help provide a snapshot in time of the thoroughbred population, which the Horse Welfare Board and British Racing’s aftercare charity, Retraining of Racehorse (RoR), can use to improve and adapt welfare initiatives. Improved traceability of thoroughbreds once they have left racing will also enable fast and effective contact in the event of an equine disease outbreak.

The final call to action comes as the important welfare initiative, launched by British Racing’s Horse Welfare Board in collaboration with research experts at Hartpury University, has reached a landmark of 6,000 completions.

Helena Flynn, Programme Director, Horse Welfare Board, said: “We’ve had a hugely positive reception to the Census. The people who own former racehorses are passionate about them and want to play their part in what may be a once-in-a-decade piece of research.

“With the Census closing on 31st December, we call on all owners who have not yet taken part to get involved. This is a unique opportunity to gather robust and insightful data that can help shape the post-racing lives of thoroughbreds in the future.

“Whether your horse is retired to a field or is an RoR champion, we want to hear your stories and learn more about the amazing lives former racehorses go on to enjoy after they retire from the sport.”

The 2023 Thoroughbred Census can be completed online here, before closing on 31 December 2023.

Completion of the Census is not compulsory, but owners are strongly encouraged to join the community and participate. The initiative is part of British Racing’s Horse Welfare Board’s five-year welfare strategy ‘A Life Well Lived’ and its commitment to improve traceability for all horses bred for racing.