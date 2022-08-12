Middleham-based trainer Bethell said: “He took it all in his stride. He always worked like quite a nice horse but you just never know until they go and kind of do it on the racetrack. He quickened up like a nice horse – hopefully the future looks bright for him.”

Owned by Ms Fiona Carmichael and Ballylinch Stud, the well-bred colt by Lope De Vega out of a Galileo mare looked a smart prospect when he loomed up and delivered by a length and a quarter in a seven-furlong novice at Doncaster three weeks ago.

Oviedo has since pleased at home and Bethell is hoping the two-year-old’s next assignment will be the £150,000 Group 3 on the Knavesmire.

He is one of an eye-catching 19-strong entry that includes Nostrum, another who made an exciting debut when triumphing at Sandown, and fellow first-time-out winners such as Godolphin’s Local Dynasty and the Peter Chapple-Hyam trained Defence Of Fort.

Bethell said: “He has come out of the race at Doncaster really well. He worked last Saturday against a couple of horses. He worked really nicely, a lot better than he had done prior to his novice. And he’s in good shape, I think.

“We’ll really find out how good he is on Wednesday if we decide to run him. It looks a fancy race, on entries anyway. I hope that there might be a little bit of rain forecast on Monday and Tuesday."

Bethell has a couple of other entries on day one of the Festival in the shape of Sandbeck and Rock Of England. The David Armstrong-owned Sandbeck has been most progressive this season, winning three of her four starts. She was last out at Doncaster on July 1 when landing a five-furlong handicap by a length and a half.

The three-year-old Ardad filly is now on course for the Celebrate ITM’s 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies’ Handicap over the same distance as her last two outings.

Bethell said: “She’s been working really well and this has kind of been her summer target since her last run. She goes nicely. Hopefully it will be nice ground for her."

The trainer has others to run during the week and had a positive word for Reel Rosie, who – all being well – will contest the mile and a quarter Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies Handicap next Friday.

Like many Yorkshire-based trainers Bethell is keen to have horses to run at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. And he added: “I just hope one of them hits the bullseye!”