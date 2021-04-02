Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Lingfield Friday 3.10 Brian The Snail

He’s got to step up on everything he’s shown to win this which is reflected in his price but he does have form around the track. If they go a good gallop up front it would suit him and he might just outrun those odds. 5.15 Gabrial The Devil

Seven furlongs on this surface around here is exactly where he wants to be. He also needs them to go flat out as he’ll be looking to get involved late and if either of my two runners at the meeting managed to get placed I’d be delighted. Musselburgh Saturday 1.20 Khunan

The beauty with this horse is we managed to give him a spin on grass and he shaped well. My Brocklesby runner Vintage Clarets didn’t have that and it showed as he ran very green. This colt is pretty sharp and with the away day under his belt it will be interesting to see how he goes. 1.50 Gallipoli

I just feel he’s high enough in the weights from a mark of 88 after he enjoyed a good time of it last season. He’s in great form at home, we’re happy with him, but to win this he’d need to be a 90+ horse and I’m not sure he is. 2.25 Strike Red

This is a horse we really liked last year and he got his head in front at the third at attempt at Pontefract. He’s stepping up in trip to a mile here which might he a big ask but he continues to shape like a nice horse at home – albeit this is a very warm race. 2.25 Ventura Mutiny