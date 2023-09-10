Our experts look back on the Irish Champions Festival, Arc Trials' Day and more

Our experts reflect on the Irish Champions Festival, Arc Trials' Day and more weekend action in a bid to highlight the horses it should pay to follow.

Where do you stand on the Arc now? Matt Brocklebank: Having run in the Derby, the King Edward VII and the King George, King Of Steel could yet be sent back up in trip with a supplementary entry for the Arc de Triomphe, but on balance you'd imagine Roger Varian and Amo Racing will now resist the temptation and sit tight for Champions Day. He wasn't quite good enough on the day at Leopardstown but was beaten just a length by old rival Auguste Rodin, who he is likely to meet for a fifth time at Ascot on October 21. Irish Champion runner-up Luxembourg still has it to prove over the Arc trip, while Nashwa and Alflaila won't be running in it and I'm not convinced about Onesto, personally, so it could be a rare edition of the Irish Champions Festival highlight that doesn't have much bearing on the Arc at all. Bay Bridge was 50/1 and barely on the radar prior to winning a Group 3 as you'd expect at Kempton so I'm not sure he should be 16/1 and 20/1 all of a sudden, while Sunday's Arc Trials' card at Longchamp didn't teach us a whole lot new. The unbeaten Ace Impact remains the obvious and right favourite but one at a wild price I could see going well if heading this way is Free Wind. John and Thady Gosden will probably like a second string to their bow to go alongside Emily Upjohn and their other entries just won't be running. Free Wind was back on song when a shade unlucky not to win the Yorkshire Oaks and it looked a decent edition of the race. A mile and a half on soft ground could be absolutely ideal and I just think, following the best part of a year out of action through injury, she might be coming back to the boil again for the autumn as she did when winning the Park Hill as a three-year-old.

Auguste Rodin battles to victory in the Irish Champion

Ian Ogg: Ace Impact and Feed The Flame give the home team a strong hand despite the latter's defeat in the Prix Niel which didn't show him in his best light; he needs the mile and a half whereas the same is not necessarily true of the Jockey Club winner and they're deservedly towards the top of the market but look vulnerable. Onesto has more to prove having been pushed out to 50/1 after the Irish Champion Stakes but I'm in no rush to give up on Fabrice Chappet's charge who may well have found ground conditions quicker than ideal and was ridden more prominently than usual. He wouldn't want it as soft as when tenth behind Alpinista last year but some ease in the ground certainly suits. He was a little unlucky in the Japan Cup after the Arc and ran perfectly well in the Marois over an inadequate mile on his only other start this season suggesting his ability remains intact. A winner of the Grand Prix de Paris last term, he hasn't had many opportunities over a mile and a half and has the class to outrun his odds in what increasingly looks to be an open renewal.

What's the one horse to take forward to Ascot on Champions Day? Matt Brocklebank: I was sweet on Alflaila for the Champion Stakes going into the weekend but the Irish version turned out to be a bit of a baptism of fire at the top table for Owen Burrows' four-year-old. He was slowly into stride, possibly deliberately given the exaggerated hold-up tactics used by Jim Crowley, and just couldn't get near enough to be anything like a threat. A lot will depend on how he reacts to the whole experience but he was making up some ground late in the piece and I certainly don't think he's out of place in Group 1 company. Perhaps the layers easing him out to 16/1 for Ascot is fair on balance. Kyprios is fairly obvious given how much he's expected to come on for his Irish St Leger outing but I'll be sticking with Arrest in the British Champions Long Distance Cup for the time being. Certainly until his next outing in the Prix Chaudenay! I was dead impressed with Joseph O'Brien's Lumiere Rock in the first-time cheekpieces in the Blanford Stakes on Sunday and reckon she could be ideal for the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot. She'll probably take in the Prix de l'Opera en route over Arc weekend but won't mind going back up to a mile and a half, or the prospect of soft ground. If the headgear continues to work as it did at the Curragh, she looks sure to add to her tally before the end of the year.

Ian Ogg: Ben Linfoot touched on the possibility of the British Champion Stakes cutting up in Saturday's analysis and made the case for backing Luxembourg who is a best of 14/1 and generally shorter. King Of Steel is also 14/1 (as short as 6/1) with two firms, including Sky Bet, after failing to live up to market expectations at Leopardstown but that's an overreaction; after all, he was only a length behind Auguste Rodin in fourth and the first two home were in the first three throughout and only Nashwa made real inroads from off the pace. King Of Steel would need to be supplemented for the Arc and the Champion Stakes looks to be the obvious end of season target at a track that clearly suits given his win at the Royal meeting and King George third; if the race cuts up as expected, he'll be a lot shorter on the day.

Who is the most interesting Classic prospect to have run over the weekend? Ian Ogg: Ballydoyle houses a frightening array of juvenile talent this season and, once again, dominate the ante-post Classic markets. City Of Troy has already had Aidan O'Brien searching for the superlatives and for all that his comments can be greeted by a touch of cynicism in some quarters, he is often proved right. City Of Troy is already desperately short for the 2000 Guineas, a comment that can now be applied to Henry Longfellow. He was the second string for the National Stakes prior to City Of Troy's withdrawal but didn't look like an understudy, travelling and quickening in the style of a good horse to win impressively. That's impacted on his ante-post odds in a manner that wouldn't have happened if he'd played second fiddle to his more vaunted rival but he's an exciting prospect for next season and, being by Dubawi out of the top-class Minding, Henry Longfellow should flourish over middle distances.

Henry Longfellow strides clear at the Curragh

Matt Brocklebank: Fallen Angel confirmed the impression she left when winning the Sweet Solera at Newmarket in Sunday's Moyglare and the revised 8/1 for the 1000 Guineas doesn't look the worst piece of business if you imagine how short Ylang Ylang might have been had she won the Curragh Group 1. However, that one completely bombing out does take a little bit of gloss off the performance of Karl Burke's filly, who will face much stiffer tasks before this season's out, never mind in the early Classics next term. Diego Velazquez looks like one of those horses I'm going to end up opposing on plenty of occasions in future as I just wondered if he might be vulnerable until tackling a mile and a half much further down the line. Having said that, he's won at seven furlongs and a mile now so isn't exactly short of natural pace and could be ideal for the big Group 1 at Doncaster at the end of the season. Henry Longfellow looks every inch a Guineas candidate, as Ian suggests, but I can't have that as Bucanero Fuerte's true form and wouldn't be at all surprised if he proved the point at some stage. He's out to 50/1 for the Guineas having been cut to 5/1 by one firm on Sunday morning, which looks quite an overreaction. Connections will presumably be looking to end the season on a positive note before he's put away and, with all due respect to Adrian Murray who has done a brilliant job with the colt this year, nobody could be shocked if he made a winter transfer to one of the leading yards in Newmarket or elsewhere in Britain.