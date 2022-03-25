Our star Flat columnist Richard Fahey is back to go through his Doncaster runners this weekend, while he updates us on Classic hope Perfect Power and gives out two to follow.

Raring to go ahead of Turf season We’re looking forward to getting going now and the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster signals the start of the turf season, but we’re not going there mob-handed this time around. It’s a shame I’ve not got a horse for the Lincoln as it’s a race I like to target and I’m pretty light for Doncaster on the whole, I’ve just been finding the last couple of years the races aren’t there. I’m looking forward to the ones we are running, though. We didn’t run many on the all-weather in the winter but the ones we did run went okay, so we were pleased and we’re in good shape ahead of getting on the grass. We’d be a little bit down on numbers this year, but I get the feeling everybody else is, too, but we’ve plenty of young horses there. I’ve 80 two-year-olds so we’re not doing too bad. It’s amazing, we’ve had a soft winter but every time I’ve wanted to get on the grass there it’s been closed, so we’re left without a runner in the Brocklesby. This week I’ve got two bunches of them going up there on the grass gallop, so we’ll learn plenty more then. I’ve plenty of early two-year-olds to get out. They look a good bunch at home. We’re happy and there’s plenty to get to the races when the fixtures come along in a few weeks. Perfect Power latest

Perfect Power swoops to win the Juddmonte Middle Park last year

I think we’re going to start PERFECT POWER in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury. He’s wintered well, physically he’s done very well. I wouldn’t say he’s grown a lot but he looks fantastic. They’ll let us in the Greenham without a penalty so it’s a good spot. It’s always nice to start at seven furlongs with a horse like this as he’ll tell us where to go. Six to a mile is a big jump and if we went straight to the Guineas coming back to six is another big jump the other way, so we’ll try him at seven in the Greenham and make a plan from there. On pedigree he could stay a mile, but on looks he’s a strong, sprinting type. But you never know, he might be an exception to the rule and we’ll learn plenty in the Greenham. I’m really happy with him. Transitional phase as stable stars move on I’m afraid we’ve sold plenty of last year’s better horses – or they’ve been taken away by owners to run in America. Fev Rover, Space Traveller, Hong Kong Harry and Toro Strike have all gone to race abroad which is a bit of a worry for British racing, as we’re not just losing the horses, we’re losing the owners as well. It’s left a big hole in the yard - they’re hard horses to replace. We’re still in a transitional period here and we need to get some warriors back. Hopefully we’ll get there, but the two-year-olds are again very important this campaign.

Two to follow for the year UMM KULTHUM We’ve still got a good team and one to follow could be UMM KULTHUM. She hasn’t been seen since finishing third in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last May after having a little setback, but she was ready to run by the end of last year. She’s fine now and doing well, she’s in great form and we’ll find a race for her, she’s a sprinter all over.

Vintage Clarets: Going well after a procedure

VINTAGE CLARETS VINTAGE CLARETS could be another one to look out for and the Coventry Stakes third has dropped to a handicap mark of 96. He had one very high testicle and we took one out, the high one, and he’s done very well out of the winter. We’re looking forward to him, we think that was bothering him so I’d be hoping for some improvement this campaign. DONCASTER RUNNERS SATURDAY CARTER COWBOY – 5.16 Doncaster

Hand on heart he’s been a little bit disappointing, we thought he’d go and win three or four. He’s a big horse, he’s still to come in his coat a little bit, but we’re looking forward to running him over 10 furlongs in division two of the apprentice handicap. SUNDAY

Shark Two One is in action on Sunday