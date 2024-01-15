O’Sullivan savouring Irish Arkle challenge with Marine Nationale

Barry Connell’s seven-year-old is unbeaten in six races under rules and made a perfect start over the bigger obstacles when winning at the Foxrock track over Christmas.

Having won last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, he is already a red-hot favourite to add this year’s Arkle back at the showpiece meeting in March.

“It was brilliant (at Leopardstown) – I suppose relief more than anything. (There was) a lot of pressure on his first run over fences, but for it to have gone so well was fantastic,” O’Sullivan told Leopardstown.

“He’s such an intelligent horse, you can see him looking at all his fences but I suppose until they go and do it on the track, there is still that doubt. He was very, very good.

“He really enjoyed it and he has come out of the race well.

“It was nice to show people that he is a versatile horse, a straightforward horse. For him to bowl along out in front, it was a lovely performance and, hopefully, he can build on that.

“I suppose last year as Barry said, we were under the radar a small bit but this year all eyes are on us. You could definitely feel that in Leopardstown. A Supreme winner on his first run over fences, there was a lot of attention.

“Obviously, we were all nervous, but we were happy with his work. He took a lot more work this year and I’d say he will come on from it a lot.

“We are looking forward to Leopardstown again the next day.”

