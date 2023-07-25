Osborne hopeful Wales & The West can retain Racing League crown

Racing League 2023 gets underway at Yarmouth on Thursday evening, July 27, and Wales & The West will be looking to make a strong start with 13 runners across the seven races, more than any other team.

Osborne said: “I am satisfied without being delirious with our team of runners for week one.

"We are probably medium in terms of overall strength and it is nice to have a couple of proper chances. I am pretty sure that, once we gather momentum, we will be putting out stronger squads than this as the weeks go by.

“Milton Harris is very sweet on Alnilam in the staying race, while Ian Williams is sending a nice team across. I personally will be looking for a big run from Elzaam Blue in the big 10-furlong handicap. He made a pleasing start for us at Doncaster earlier this month.

“We will see how it unfolds on Thursday but we are going all out to defend the title and prove that last year was no fluke. I have a great set of trainers and I think we have a strong chance of doing it.”

Frankie Dettori represented the victorious Wales & The West side last season, riding winners to the delight of the crowd at both Lingfield and Newcastle, but Osborne will have to do without the Italian this time with Dettori set for a new role as he makes the switch to The East squad in the multi-team event and he is excited by the challenge.