Connections of Royal Scotsman are still eyeing the Middle Park and the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for his end-of-season target, despite a disappointing defeat in the Gimcrack at York.

Owned by Jim and Fitri Hay, Royal Scotsman has always been held in high regard by Paul Cole and his son Oliver, who train the son of Gleneagles on a joint licence. Having made an eye-catching debut in defeat at Ascot in May, he signalled his ability when scoring with ease at Goodwood on his second start. Third in a strong renewal of the Coventry at Royal Ascot, he bounced back with an impressive success in the Richmond Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, setting a new six-furlong juvenile track record.