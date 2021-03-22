Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Indefatigable starred at Cheltenham in March

Aintree and Sandown options for Indefatigable

By Keith Hamer
15:23 · MON March 22, 2021

Indefatigable is to seek a big-race success at either Aintree or Sandown following a creditable effort in the Grade One Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trainer Paul Webber will look at running the eight-year-old in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (Liverpool Hurdle) at Aintree on April 10 or the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown on the final day of the jumps’ season, two weeks later.

The Banbury handler believes Indefatigable can landed a graded prize to add to her two Listed successes over hurdles.

Webber was pleased with her run at Cheltenham, where she had taken the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle in 2020, but felt the rain the previous weekend did not help her.

“It was a very good run. It was just that 10 millimetres of rain they had at the weekend didn’t help, it made the ground deader than she would have liked,” he said.

“If it had been better ground she might have gone past Roksana. She was running on at the end.

“She’s come out of it well and she seems great.

“We’ll look at Aintree for the three-mile Liverpool Hurdle, but if that looks too frightening we might leave her for Sandown, a two-mile-five-and-a-half furlong Grade Two, on the last day of the season.

“I’m sure we can win a Grade Two. I just hope we might be able to sneak a Grade One one day. She’s getting there. Improving spring ground would be ideal for her.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content