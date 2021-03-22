Aintree and Sandown options for Indefatigable

Trainer Paul Webber will look at running the eight-year-old in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (Liverpool Hurdle) at Aintree on April 10 or the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown on the final day of the jumps’ season, two weeks later.

The Banbury handler believes Indefatigable can landed a graded prize to add to her two Listed successes over hurdles.

Webber was pleased with her run at Cheltenham, where she had taken the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle in 2020, but felt the rain the previous weekend did not help her.

“It was a very good run. It was just that 10 millimetres of rain they had at the weekend didn’t help, it made the ground deader than she would have liked,” he said.

“If it had been better ground she might have gone past Roksana. She was running on at the end.

“She’s come out of it well and she seems great.

“We’ll look at Aintree for the three-mile Liverpool Hurdle, but if that looks too frightening we might leave her for Sandown, a two-mile-five-and-a-half furlong Grade Two, on the last day of the season.

“I’m sure we can win a Grade Two. I just hope we might be able to sneak a Grade One one day. She’s getting there. Improving spring ground would be ideal for her.”