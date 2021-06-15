Royal Ascot: Andrew Balding considers plans for winning juveniles

Berkshire Shadow confirmed himself a very exciting prospect when backing up his Newbury debut win with a Group Two success in the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday.

“Berkshire Shadow has come out of his race well,” said Balding.

“He’s obviously a smart horse. I’ve no fixed plans at the moment.”

Sandrine also followed up her successful debut, at Kempton in her case, when winning the Group Three Albany Stakes on Friday.

“Sandrine did it nicely. There was no fluke about it,” said the Kingsclere trainer.

“I thought she was impressive. I haven’t given much thought to what next for her.

“We’re blessed to have two horses like that in the yard.”