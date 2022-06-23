The son of American sire Quality Road was one of the most impressive winners of Royal Ascot in the Golden Gates Stakes, by four and a quarter lengths.

That was on the back of an 11-length win at Pontefract and a five-and-a-half-length-success at Salisbury.

It came as no surprise to Boughey the handicapper put him up 13lb to a mark of 108 and his future now lies in Pattern company.

“I don’t know where he’ll go next, but he’ll have to step out of handicap company as he’s now rated 108,” said Boughey.

“His work at home had suggested that he may well do that and he looks a very smart horse.

“He’s one who will be running in a Group or Listed race on his next start and he could end up in America, he could end up in Australia, Dubai, Saudi – he’s a very exciting horse to have in the yard.

“His future is still ahead of him, he’s very green but he should have learned a lot from his Ascot win. We had to do a lot of work with him because of his greenness. He was well prepared for that and I think he’ll step forward again.”