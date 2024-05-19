Opera Singer is on course for the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh

Sporting Life
Opera Singer powers clear under Ryan Moore
By Sporting Life
16:39 · SUN May 19, 2024

Opera Singer is on course to reappear in next week’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Last year’s leading juvenile filly ended her campaign with a five-length win in the Prix Marcel Boussac and she was ante-post favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, she met with a setback which delayed her return but she is now all set to lead Aidan O’Brien’s team on Classic weekend.

“At the moment for the 1,000 Guineas it’s the two Kingman fillies, Buttons and Everlasting, who will need to be supplemented, and Opera Singer. Pearls And Rubies could also start there,” said O’Brien.

“In the 2,000 Guineas we have River Tiber, Unquestionable and Mountain Bear might run, but he’s only starting back. River Tiber is the most forward of the three at the moment.

“The ones that haven’t run will improve from their races.”

O’Brien has also decided to stay closer to home with the well-travelled Auguste Rodin, who will bypass the Coronation Cup at Epsom in favour of the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

He said: “Auguste Rodin will go for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, that is the plan and we’re very happy with him. He’s doing everything good so far.

“Hopefully we will run something along with him to make it an even pace.”

