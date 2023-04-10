Onesto is the latest high-class middle-distance operator to throw his name into the hat for a red-hot renewal of the Prix Ganay later this month.

The Fabrice Chappet-trained colt built on an encouraging fifth-placed run in the French Derby to win the Grand Prix de Paris in the summer before going close in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown when second to Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg. Although somewhat disappointing when next seen in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, he ran a perfectly respectable race when seventh in the Japan Cup to end his three-year-old campaign. The Frankel colt holds entries for the Tattersalls Gold Cup (Curragh, May 28) and Epsom’s Coronation Cup (June 2) but before those options are considered, Odesto will return at Longchamp on April 30 for the Ganay – a race already confirmed as the starting point for old adversaries Luxembourg and Arc third Vadeni.