Jonjo O'Neill junior to ride Native River in Denman Chase at Newbury

Racing
16:15 · January 26, 2020 · 1 min read

Colin Tizzard has confirmed Jonjo O'Neill Jr will partner Native River in next month's Betfair Denman Chase.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero claimed his first victory since his memorable triumph in the blue riband when landing last month's Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in first-time blinkers.

After Native River won the Denman Chase in both 2017 and 2018, the Grade Two contest at Newbury on February 8 looks the ideal stepping-stone on the road back to Cheltenham in March - but he will require a new rider, with his regular partner Richard Johnson sidelined by injury.

Tizzard told Sky Sports Racing: "Jonjo is going to ride him. He might be a conditional, but he's a polished young man.

"We spoke about it with Garth and Ann (Broom, owners) yesterday. That's what I wanted to do (book O'Neill) - I think he'll suit Native River down to the ground.

"If Richard doesn't come back by Cheltenham, we've got a ready-made jockey who has had a go on him.

"Jonjo rides for us and schools for us, and we want him on our side."

Native River is 14/1 (NRNB) for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with Sky Bet.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

